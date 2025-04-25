NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #419 (Saturday, April 26 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Face time" — is easy enough if you can decode it.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #419, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #419, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #419.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #419 is... "Face time".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Looking your best."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PURER

FOOD

BROKEN

RACE

NATION

DREAM

CAKE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts and ends with M.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MAKEUPEXAM.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #419?

Drumroll, please...

FOUNDATION

POWDER

BRONZER

PRIMER

CONCEALER

...and the spangram was MAKEUPEXAM

Strands #419

“Face time”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. As a freelance tech writer by trade, when I see the words "Face time", I think Apple's video chat.

But that was unlikely to be the theme of today's puzzle, so I instead began to think about makeup. Not exactly a comfort zone of mine, but I knew enough of my partner's routine to make a decent start, finding FOUNDATION spelt backwards along the left-hand side, followed by POWDER to its right.

Although I could see the word "makeup" as part of the spangram, I couldn't quite figure out how to land it on the other side of the board yet, so instead I connected the 'Z' in the top-right corner with BRONZER. With PRIMER below it, I was able to finally finish the spangram: MAKEUPEXAM.

That just left CONCEALER in the top-left corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

