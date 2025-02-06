NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #341 (Friday, February 7 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "A flair for fashion" — is somewhat cryptic at first.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #341, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #341, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #341.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #341 is... "A flair for fashion".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "All the trimmings".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

QUOTE

QUITE

CARGO

CLASS

LENS

BLAME

TENS

CLASSIC

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CLOTHINGACCENTS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #341?

Drumroll, please...

LACE

FRINGE

TASSEL

SEQUINS

EMBROIDERY

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CLOTHINGACCENTS.

Strands #341

“A flair for fashion”

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Not being an especially fashion-conscious person (as one look at me will tell you), I was somewhat dreading tackling today's theme: "A flair for fashion."

At first I thought the word "flair" in the theme might point towards seventies styles, but this was disproven by my first clue which revealed LACE. It wasn't hugely helpful, so I used another which gave me FRINGE.

It was only when I saw TASSEL diagonally above it that I got a feeling for the spangram: CLOTHINGACCENTS, which snakes around the entire board.

Two answers were left to find, and both were reasonably easy to locate, given they were cordoned off in different sections by the spangram. SEQUINS was in the top left, while EMOBROIDERY was spelt backwards along the right-hand side.

Yesterday's Strands answers

