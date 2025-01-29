NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #333 (Thursday, January 30 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Stopping by woods on a snowy evening" — is only easy if you know what it refers to.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #333, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #333, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #333.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #333 is... "Stopping by woods on a snowy evening".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "The work of a great, American poet."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LOVERS

REALMS

SHAME

PEER

DARES

BEAMS

EVOKES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with F and ends with M.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FROSTPOEM.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #333?

Drumroll, please...

FROZEN

BELLS

SHAKE

LAKE

LOVELY

DEEP

DARK

SLEEP

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FROSTPOEM.

Strands #333

“Stopping by woods on a snowy evening”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. It turns out that today's theme - "Stopping by woods on a snowy evening" - isn't so much a clue, as giving the game away completely. Or rather it is if you're familiar with the poem in question, which I'm not, even with an English Literature degree (we don't cover Robert Frost much in the UK).

But I still managed to get through the puzzle without clues, and I owe that to the 'Z' in the top-left corner, which gave me an in. I connected FROZEN, and then started getting other words nearby: BELLS, SHAKE and LAKE.

I noticed that left the word "frost" underneath it, and when that failed to register, I figured it would refer to Robert Frost and be the spangram. I failed with "frostlovers" and then saw I could connect it as FROSTPOEM.

Now it was confirmed that this was officially a poem I'd never read, I knew I was in for a painful game of trial and error to find the remaining words.

Thankfully, finding LOVELY in the middle cordoned off DEEP to its left, leaving me with just a pair to locate in the bottom-right corner. I found DARK first, and that just left SLEEP to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #332 right here.