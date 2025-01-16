NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #320 (Friday, January 17 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "The time of our lives" — is pretty straightforward in what it means.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #320, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #320, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #320.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #320 is... "The time of our lives".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Defining by ages".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TAMER

GATER

ZONE

MILLER

LAIR

GREEN

TREAT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with G and ends with P.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GENERATIONGAP.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #320?

Drumroll, please...

ALPHA

BOOMER

MILLENNIAL

ZOOMER

GREATEST

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GENERATIONGAP.

Strands #320

“The time of our lives”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle isn't too tough - in fact, I feel rather silly that I reached for a clue right away, as with a little more thought, I could have cracked this myself.

Nonetheless, I did use a clue which revealed ALPHA. That actually didn't help me all that much, except in that it helped me see BOOMER below it. It instantly clicked that this referred to "baby boomers" and I realized this was about generations.

With that in mind, I found my own category - MILLENNIAL - in the top-right corner next. And with that safely connected, I saw the word "generation" to its left, and tried to add a word to make the spangram. Eventually I cracked that it had to be GENERATIONGAP.

Two were left to find on the left-hand side of the grid. I finally realized that the 'Z' was part of ZOOMER, and that just left GREATEST in the bottom-left corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

