NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #317 (Tuesday, January 14 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Bundle up" — isn't too tough to figure out with a couple of answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #317, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #317, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #317.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #317 is... "Bundle up".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Wrap up warm."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TRAIN

GLOBES

CLOSE

JETS

TITANIC

PARSE

CLEAN

VETO

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with W and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's WINTERCLOTHES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #317?

Drumroll, please...

SCARF

PARKA

MITTENS

JACKET

GLOVES

BEANIE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was WINTERCLOTHES.

Strands #317

“Bundle up”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one isn't too tricky if, like me, you've recently had to throw on very thick clothes every time you get out of bed, let alone think about leaving the house (it's pretty chilly here in London!).

I was helped by spotting SCARF, spelt downwards from the top of the grid, right away. I was then able to get PARKA to its right, which cleared a space for the spangram of WINTERCLOTHES.

MITTENS was to SCARF's left, and that isolated JACKET in the bottom left-hand corner.

Two answers were left to find, intertwined on the right-hand side. I found GLOVES first, and that just left me connecting BEANIE to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

