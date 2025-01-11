NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #315 (Sunday, January 12 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Wait, what?" — is a really fun one, once you know what it's about.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #315, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #315, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #315.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #315 is... "Wait, what?"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "That's shocking."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

RIFLE

SAINT

SAGE

BOOM

SLOBS

RIOTS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with M and ends with N.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MINDBLOWN.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #315?

Drumroll, please...

STUN

GOBSMACK

SURPRISE

FLABBERGAST

ASTONISH

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Strands #315

“Wait what?”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This is the kind of fun puzzle that has you hunting for synonyms - in this case, words for being shocked.

I didn't know this right away, and had to use a clue, which revealed STUN on the right-hand side. That, combined with the theme of "Wait, what?" made it click for me, and I quickly found GOBSMACK directly below it.

SURPRISE in the bottom left followed, and that left a nice clear path for the end of the spangram, which I traced backwards to read MINDBLOWN.

That neatly cordoned off the two remaining answers into separate sections, which made it nice and easy. FLABBERGAST was in the top left, while ASTONISH was directly opposite it.

Yesterday's Strands answers

