NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #291 (Thursday, December 19 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Roll with it" — isn't too tricky once you have an answer or two on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #291, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #291, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #291.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #291 is... "Roll with it".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Record store genres."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

RESIN

GLASS

LINES

PEAK

CRESS

LARK

REMARK

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'R' and ends with 'G'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ROCKING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #291?

Drumroll, please...

PUNK

GRUNGE

METAL

PROGRESSIVE

GLAM

ALTERNATIVE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ROCKING.

Strands #291

“Roll with it”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. Nothing too taxing here, especially if - like me - you spend a lot of time digging around record shops looking for mispriced bargains.

I was kind of lucky that I got PUNK along the bottom row without really thinking about the theme. But with that confirmed, it was clear that "Roll with it" would be about musical genres - something confirmed when I got GRUNGE to its right.

I then saw METAL in the top-right corner, followed by PROGRESSIVE on the opposite side. GLAM was twisted just below METAL, and that revealed enough of the spangram for me to complete it backwards from right to left: ROCKING.

That left just one more word to find, albeit a long one. The anagram was LEATTNRIEV, which can, of course, only be rewritten as ALTERNATIVE.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #290 right here.