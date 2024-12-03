NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #276 (Wednesday, December 4 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "I now prounounce you" — is probably the hardest Strands puzzle I've played to date.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #276, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #276, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #276.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #276 is... "I now pronounce you..."

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Accents on the written word".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CIVIL

FLEX

MAUL

DATE

CAME

CRAIC

TRAIL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'D' and ends with 'S'.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's DIACRITICS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #276?

Drumroll, please...

ACUTE

GRAVE

TILDE

UMLAUT

CIRCUMFLEX

CEDILLA

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was DIACRITICS.

Strands #276

“I now pronounce you ...”

💡🔵💡🔵

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I'm not surprised you're reading this! This was, by far, the hardest Strands puzzle I've played to date. I'm not ashamed to say that I had to look up the spangram, as it's not a word I'm familiar with (I'd just called DIACRITICS "accents" myself).

I only got there after using no fewer than three clues, after assuming the theme of "I now prounounce you..." to be about marriage.

These answers were ACUTE, GRAVE and TILDE, and it was the last one that made me realize this was about accents. So after looking up synonyms, and with the letters 'ITICS' between two of my answers, I realized the spangram was DIACRITICS.

With that in mind, I found UMLAUT in the top-left corner, and then CIRCUMFLEX opposite it on the right-hand side. That left just CEDILLA to get, but it was an answer where I was just connecting my remaining characters at random, as I'd not heard the word before.

Phew, a really nasty puzzle for me. If you got it without clues, then well done you!

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #275 right here.