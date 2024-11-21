NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #264 (Friday, November 22 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "This is the place!" — is really tough if you live outside the United States.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #264, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #264, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #264.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #264 is... "This is the place!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "American geography".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

HOPE

PHONE

FAIL

SILO

BORE

LANE

LINER

VEERS

NEED

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'E'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CITYNAME.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #264?

Drumroll, please...

BEND

MOBILE

PHOENIX

BOULDER

BUFFALO

RIVERSIDE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CITYNAME.

Strands #264

“This is the place!”

🟡💡🔵💡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one is punishingly tough if you live outside of the United States, as I do.

Fortunately (after optimistically connecting "roblox" which Strands doesn't even recognise as a word), I saw the word "city" and was able to expand it to the spangram of CITYNAME.

But that's where my luck ran out. Because I realized this was about American cities, and not just the super-famous ones that those on my side of the Atlantic would be familiar with. Two clues revealed BEND and MOBILE.

Still, that was enough for me to muddle through with a mix of cities I had heard of, and educated guesses based on the letters available.

PHOENIX and BOULDER - both in the top half of the board - fell into the former category, as did BUFFALO in the bottom right. The last one, RIVERSIDE, was a case of unscrambling my remaining letters, but I got through without any more clues, at least!

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #263 right here.