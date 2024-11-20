NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #263 (Thursday, November 21 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "You're getting warm" — becomes pretty clear with a couple of answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #263, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #263, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #263.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #263 is... "You're getting warm".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "The centerpiece of many a living room."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MEAT

TOKEN

SEEN

OPEN

PLOT

REAR

MATCH

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'F' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FIREPLACE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #263?

Drumroll, please...

CHIMNEY

MANTEL

HEARTH

POKER

SCREEN

BROOM

FLUE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FIREPLACE.

Strands #263

“You're getting warm”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Maybe I got lucky by finding the spangram straight away, but I breezed through today's puzzle.

I actually intended FIREPLACE to be an answer rather than the spangram, expecting it to be one of many winter warmers. But when it turned yellow, I knew I just had to find things connected with fireplaces, which was easy enough.

CHIMNEY was the first one I spotted, written backwards above the 'F' in the spangram. I then noticed MANTEL below said 'F', and HEARTH directly underneath the rest of the word. POKER and SCREEN completed the bottom half.

I'm glad I left the top section to the end, as the two remaining words might have tripped me up otherwise. I'm not sure I'd have ever gotten FLUE, but when I connected BROOM there was thankfully no other choice (as you couldn't quite connect "fuel").

Yesterday's Strands answers

