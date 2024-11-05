NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #248 (Wednesday, November 6 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Strumming right along..." — isn't too hard to decode, but does rely on some knowledge of a specific area.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #248, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #248, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #248.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #248 is... "Strumming right along".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Making beautiful music."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

JUDGE

SEAR

RARE

RIDGE

DINGEY

TIES

NINE

LURES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends with 'Y'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's STRINGY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #248?

Drumroll, please...

GUITAR

VIOLIN

UKULELE

SITAR

HARP

MANDOLIN

BANJO

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was STRINGY.

Strands #248

“Strumming right along ...”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one is about as straightforward as a Strands puzzle can be. In fact, I was struggling to think of anything else the theme - "Strumming right along..." might refer to, other than string instruments.

That feeling was instantly vindicated when I found GUITAR in the top-left corner, followed by VIOLIN in the bottom left. I then went looking for the word "string" and a way I could make it cross the board to be the spangram - and sure enough, I was able to spell out STRINGY.

UKULELE was immediately underneath that, with SITAR diagonally below it in the bottom right. That left me connecting HARP to complete the lower half of the grid.

There were two answers left to find on the top half. I got MANDOLIN first, starting between GUITAR and the spangram, and that left just one word to find. With a prominent 'J', it didn't take much to figure out this had to be BANJO.

