NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #232 (Monday, October 21 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "We're all in this together" — may take some digging before you figure it out.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #232, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #232, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #232.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #232 is... "We're in this together".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Animal antics."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CHOIRS

SIDE

PLEA

KNOCK

LACE

CRONY

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'G' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GROUPNAME.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #232?

Drumroll, please...

SWARM

SCHOOL

FLOCK

PRIDE

PACK

KNOT

HERD

COLONY

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GROUPNAME.

Strands #232

“We're in this together”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. I must say, today's theme of "We're in this together" really doesn't give much away. In fact, I only cottoned on to what it meant when I accidentally grabbed SWARM in the top-right corner while looking for clue words for the section above.

When I saw the word "group" spelt from left to right, I figured it might be part of the spangram. Sure enough, I was able to expand it to read GROUPNAME. I now knew it was about animal collective nouns, and SWARM was about bees or locusts.

That meant I was able to get SCHOOL (fish) immediately above the spangram, and FLOCK (birds) in the top-left corner. PRIDE (lions) completed the top half of the grid.

Moving onto the bottom half, I found PACK (dogs) in the bottom left, followed by KNOT (frogs) directly above it.

Two were left, intertwined in the bottom right, and decoupling them took me a while. Eventually, I spotted HERD (various mammals) which left COLONY (ants) to complete the puzzle.

