NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #192 (Wednesday, September 11 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Play-with words" — has a broad range of possible answers that could be included.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #192, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #192, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #192.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #192 is... "Play-with words".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Child's play."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

STOKE

DOPE

STRUCK

TOES

PULP

RICE

TIMES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'T' and ends in 'E'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's TOYSTORE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #192?

Drumroll, please...

PUZZLE

TRUCK

SLIME

DOLL

BLOCKS

TRICYCLE

PUPPET

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was TOYSTORE.

Strands #192

“Play-with words”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Even though I didn't wind up using any clues, I did find today's puzzle rather challenging. As a result, I ended up completing the puzzle in order from top to bottom, with each new answer revealing another place to dig.

The two 'Z's on the top row intrigued me, so I made PUZZLE my first answer. That revealed TRUCK to its left, which made it pretty clear the theme was about toys.

With that in mind, I got SLIME and DOLL immediately below the two answers I had, which cleared the path for the spangram: TOYSTORE.

BLOCKS was spelt backwards immediately below that, and I then spotted TRICYCLE in the bottom left-hand corner. That only left PUPPET to find on the opposite side to complete the puzzle.

As I say, a tricky one that, given there are any number of words that could fit the TOYSTORE brief. Still, I got there in the end...

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #191 right here.