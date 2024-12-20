NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, December 20 (#558)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on December 20 for puzzle #558 is vastly easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 1.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #557, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #558. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Whale, Cocktail, Finance, Question, Statement, Solution, Grown, Wine, Tech, Command, Compound, Crypto, Mown, Pharma, Exclamation and Mixture.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Concoction

: Concoction 🟩 Green : Types of sentences

: Types of sentences 🟦 Blue : Kinds of Bros

: Kinds of Bros 🟪 Purple: Complaint homophones

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Concoct a sentence of complaints while avoiding bros.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #558?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Concoction: Cocktail, compound, mixture, solution

Cocktail, compound, mixture, solution 🟩 Types of sentences: Command, exclamation, question, statement

Command, exclamation, question, statement 🟦 Kinds of bros: Crypto, Finance, Pharma, Tech

Crypto, Finance, Pharma, Tech 🟪 Complaint homophones: Grown, mown, whale, wine

After a solid week of 3-rated puzzles, Friday takes a break with a 1.5 rating. How easy was it? Let's find out.

I attempted to go down the line today so we kicked it off with concoctions having seen cocktail and mixture. Pharma had me thinking medicinally which led to compound and solution.

The grid shift such that exclamation, command and statement were in a diagonal. Picked up question to wrap up the green quartet.

Here is messed up my attempt to go down the line. I legitimately thought the worst kind of people was going to be the purple group. So I grabbed what I thought were the remaining four and ended up getting purple early. We had homophones grown (groan), mown (moan), whale (wail), and wine (whine).

Thus we ended with the bros; crypto, finance, pharma and tech. I thought pharma bro was new to me until I remembered Martin Shkreli, who, to be fair, is essentially an amalgamation of all the mentioned terrible bros.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Defer: Delay, postpone, shelve, table

Delay, postpone, shelve, table 🟩 Bar fixtures: Counter, keg, stool, tap

Counter, keg, stool, tap 🟦 Watercraft: Barge, junk, sub, tug

Barge, junk, sub, tug 🟪 Seen in "Donkey Kong": Barrel, gorilla, hammer, ladder

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #557, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Another three to get us through the week.

To kick things off I saw Junk and my first thought was boat as in the the flat-bottomed Chinese sailing ship. Tug and sub both leapt out from there and then I had to hunt down barge. Fortunately the last three were next to one another.

I saw the yellow category and removed it mostly to get it out of the way. This one included delay, postpone, shelve and table.

My first thought was something with Keg and Barrel but that didn't work, it did lead me to seeing barrel and gorilla and recalling Donkey Kong. From there we got to hammer and ladder.

Which left bar fixtures; counter, keg, stool and tap as the mop up.