Nintendo Switch 2’s official name may have leaked on YouTube — and I don't believe it

Nintendo’s heavily rumored next-gen hardware is currently unannounced but it's typically referred to as the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s the most logical option after all, but a new leak via YouTube suggests that it could be launched with a different name.

Earlier this week a Reddit post on the /r/Gaming subreddit suggested that a YouTube survey had revealed the name of Nintendo’s follow-up to the best-selling Switch console.

The survey in question asks “Which of these gaming products would you consider buying?” with the four options being “PlayStation 5”, “Xbox Series X”, “Nintendo Attach” or “None of the above.”

Naturally, this has led to much online speculation that the popular video-sharing website had just inadvertently leaked the Switch 2’s official name as Nintendo Attach.

The image included in the Reddit post soon found its way onto X (formerly known as Twitter), with many gamers weighing in on the prospective name (Spoilers: Most people were not in favor of Attach).

So I found a YouTube survey that may have leaked the name for Switch 2 and it's called Switch…Attach Okay? pic.twitter.com/ZAu95armhmMarch 13, 2024

However, this YouTube survey, while seemingly legitimate, should not be taken as concrete proof that Nintendo’s next console will be called Nintendo Attach.

A Reddit user named “zachtheperson” has claimed that YouTube regularly adds “made-up suggestions” to its surveys. Several other users also corroborated this also claiming to have seen surveys with “fake” products in them. So, this leak should be taken with a very significant grain of salt.

Nintendo would be foolish to drop the Switch name

I’m not convinced by this latest Nintendo Switch 2 leak and struggle to believe that Nintendo will name its next console Attach.

For starters, as pointed out by a colleague, the name Attach makes you think of an add-on, something that attaches to something else, rather than a completely separate product. It would be a strange choice for Nintendo’s next hardware.

The Switch name is also extremely powerful. It’s entered the pop culture vernacular and is synonymous with gaming. I’d argue it would be a misstep to abandon the Switch moniker after just a single console generation. The Nintendo Switch passes what I call the “mom test”, essentially it's such a universally known product name that even my mom knows what it is!

Granted, Nintendo may be looking to avoid a Wii/Wii U situation, which saw many people mistakenly believe the Wii U was merely a tablet accessory for the Wii instead of an entirely new platform, but that’s an issue that strong marketing could solve. Not to mention a name like Nintendo Switch 2 would make the distinction very obvious. If anything, Nintendo Attach would be the name more likely to cause confusion as it sounds like an accessory instead of a brand new console.

For now, we’ll just have to cross our fingers that Nintendo finally goes on the record to discuss what’s next in the near future. The latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors claim the console could be announced as soon as this month, but recent reports that its launch has been delayed into 2025 may have altered these plans.