Nintendo Switch 2 may not launch until 2025 — and I’m totally fine with that

Late last week reports began to surface that the (currently unannounced) Nintendo Switch 2 had slipped out of its planned 2024 release window and would now arrive in early 2025. This started as a somewhat spurious rumor before gaining traction as more sources begin claiming to have heard similar whispers.

My initial reaction was sheer anguish at the thought that the already out-of-control Nintendo Switch 2 rumor mill may now grind on for several extra months, but after calming down a bit, and reading the various reports that surfaced last week, I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m totally fine with the Nintendo Switch 2 being roughly a full calendar year from its launch.

In fact, after a little time to reflect on the situation, I actually think this (unconfirmed) delay is a good thing, not just for Nintendo as a business, but for gamers too.

Why Nintendo is reportedly delaying Switch 2

Last Friday (Feb. 16), news broke via a Brazilian game journalist named Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe , that the Nintendo Switch 2 is now set to arrive in early 2025. More specifically within Q1 2025 as Nintendo still plans to launch its next-gen console within its 2024 financial year, which runs through March 2025.

This initial rumors was quickly covered by gaming outlets across the internet with VGC and Eurogamer both claiming that their own independents sources also backed up Pedro’s scoop. Adding even further credibility was a Bloomberg report reiterating the news. While we can’t say this delay is confirmed until we hear from Nintendo, it does appear based on these rumors that the Switch 2 is set for 2025.

As for the specific reason for this delay, Eurogamer had this to say: "[Switch 2's] launch moving into early next year — but still within the coming financial year — is designed to ensure Switch 2's launch line-up features as many titles as possible."

VGC and Bloomberg also report the same, claiming the delay because Nintendo wants more time to ensure the Switch 2’s collection of launch games is as strong as possible.

Everybody wins if the Switch 2 is delayed

I’m a big fan of Nintendo’s home console/handheld hybrid, but I also firmly believe that the OG Switch is rapidly running out of road.

A more powerful upgrade is increasingly needed. I’m amazed that Nintendo has been able to squeeze out every last drop of performance but even flagship games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom struggle to run smoothly on the device, and some recent third-party ports have been unacceptable.

On the surface that potential upgrade now being at least a few extra months away is a disappointment but if this delay has truly come about because Nintendo needs more time to get its launch line-up squared away, that’s a worthwhile reason. It’s easy to forget as 2017 feels like a whole lifetime ago but the original Nintendo Switch had a very sparse set of launch games.

On March 3, 2017, the day the base Nintendo Switch launched, there were 10 games available, but only four of them were brand new games exclusive to the Switch: 1-2-Switch, Super Bomberman 4, Fast RMX and Snipperclips. Not exactly a killer lineup (Only Snipperclips has any claim to be included in a best Switch games roundup).

Of course, the Switch’s main launch game was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a title that many, myself included, rate as a masterpiece. But Breath of the Wild was also available on the Wii U, so it's not a Switch exclusive, and despite its utter brilliance a single game cannot carry an entire console launch. I can distinctly recall beating the open-world stunner within the first month of owning my Switch, and thinking to myself, “So, what do I play now?”

Over the next six months, the Nintendo Switch got a steady stream of solid software: Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (April), Arms (June), Splatoon 2 (July), Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (August). Pokken Tournament DX (September). But it took around a year for the Switch to really have an abundance of games, and even then a lot of the best early titles were enhanced ports of Nintendo games that had debuted on the Wii U.

If Nintendo can avoid replicating that slow trickle of compelling games in the Switch’s first year, and instead launch the Nintendo Switch 2 with a strong library of games right off the bat, that’s worth waiting a little bit longer, in my opinion. After all, a console only gets one chance to make a first impression.

Not to mention, third-party support should be more plentiful this time as Nintendo’s ecosystem is as popular as it’s ever been, which should hopefully add even more games during the launch window. For example, there are rumors that Persona 3 Reload is heading to Switch 2 after it landed on PS5 and Xbox Series X this month.

The delay will also benefit Nintendo. It’ll allow the company to get one final holiday season out of the current Nintendo Switch, and with a strong Black Friday discount perhaps it could even overtake the PS2 and become the best-selling console in history. That would be a fine way to cap off the lifetime of an incredible console.

For now, we’ll just have to patiently wait to see what Nintendo has planned next. To date, the Nintendo Switch 2 hasn’t even been officially confirmed, so perhaps it won’t even surface in 2025, but if I was a betting man, I reckon that we’ll get our first look at the Big-N’s next hardware before the end of the year. And if the latest rumor is true we could see it very soon.