Nintendo Switch 2 lacks a YouTube app at launch — but it’s coming ‘soon’

The Nintendo Switch 2 is proving to be a very capable game console. Our Switch 2 review in progress is filled with praise for Nintendo's latest hybrid system. However, one notable omission from the console's capabilities is the absence of a YouTube app.

Thankfully, YouTube fans won't have to wait too long to get an app, as Google-owned YouTube says it's coming "soon."

The official YouTube X account posted that the company is working with Nintendo to bring the app to your Switch 2, as spotted by 9To5Google.

"We’re working with Nintendo to make YouTube available on the Switch 2 soon," reads the post.

Currently, the YouTube app is available on the original Switch console, so it's not a stretch for the follow-up to have access to the popular video streaming app too.

However, it's worth noting that it took more than a year for the app to launch on the Switch — hopefully, YouTube and Nintendo are quicker this time.

It's interesting that the original YouTube app isn't compatible with the Switch 2, as plenty of games and other apps have made the jump between generations without issue. It doesn't seem like there'd be anything prohibiting the YouTube app from working, but there could be something else preventing the original app from running.

Of course, this announcement comes after we heard that Hulu and other streaming apps wouldn't work on the Nintendo Switch 2, which clearly shows that Nintendo intends for the Switch 2 to be a gaming device first.