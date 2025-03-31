Nintendo teases Switch 2 feature with new image right before big Direct reveal

Switch 2 and Mario
(Image credit: Future)

Nintendo's big deep dive into the Switch 2 is mere hours away on Wednesday (April 2), but Nintendo has been teasing the sequel console with hype images over on the Nintendo Today news app that just launched last week.

A new image for the April 1 'One Day To Go' countdown post is teasing a much rumored feature that Nintendo has not officially revealed beyond a glimpse in the Switch 2 reveal trailer from January.

Most people won't see this post until tomorrow, but as the world shifts through the calendar, those in Japan and other countries heading west have started seeing the countdown post as Monday gives way to Tuesday across the globe.

Still, even with the time zone differences, the image has spread thanks to social posts like this one from Stealth40k (via Nintendo Life) on BlueSky.

BlueSky tweet from user Stealth40K showing an image of the Switch 2 from the Nintendo Today app

(Image credit: BlueSky)

On first glance, there isn't particularly exciting about the image. It shows the hybrid consoles in three different configurations; handheld, docked and a kickstand mode.

An image of the Nintendo Switch 2 posted on Bluesky

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The kickstand mode is the one we're focusing on here. While the Switch 2 rumor mill has been running full speed for months, Nintendo has been fairly mum about the console and its new features.

This image appears to show the right Joy-Con in the much rumored 'mouse mode.' The leaks claim that at least one of the redesigned Joy-Cons will feature an optical sensor, similar to those featured on most computer mice.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Nintendo did tease the mouse mode in its reveal trailer, showing the Joy-Con slotting into some kind of holder or barrier and then running like a mouse. And there are Nintendo patents that hint at the mode.

We'll definitely know more on Wednesday, April 2, during the next Nintendo Direct. We're tracking all of the details and you can follow along here from now through Wednesday.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

