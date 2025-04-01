Nintendo Switch 2 dev kit leak shows no sign of 4K output — here's what we know

The Nintendo Switch 2 is just over the horizon, and while many are looking for Nintendo to answer some big questions, we may already have an idea about one long-rumored feature: 4K output.

According to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, Switch 2 dev kits have arrived with a lack of 4K output. This comes from a developer during GDC (Game Developers Conference) in March and through emails, with Henderson stating that at least "some of the dev kits" don't support the resolution.

Many believed that the Switch 2 would support 4K resolution in docked mode, while handheld mode would offer 1080p. However, with developers not getting 4K output in their pre-console release toolsets, we may be sticking with 1080p output à la Nintendo Switch.

Of course, this doesn't automatically rule out that the upcoming Switch 2 won't support 4K since these are early dev kits, and apparently, only "some" don't have it. Plus, Nintendo has been proven to release multiple versions of dev kits in the past before a console launch (like the original Switch), so it may just be a case of who gets what.

Insider Gaming also reported that Nintendo is slow at rolling out kits to many developers for now, with an expected initial plan to bring first-party games at launch and leave third-party games from smaller developers until later. With this in mind, many developers may not have received dev kits with 4K output just yet.

Rumors of the Switch 2 offering 4K have been around for years, with a recent leak stating that the Switch 2's dock will only support 4K at 30 frames per second. We've also heard of Nvidia's DLSS tech being able to upscale games to 4K quality instead, along with an insider seeing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 4K running at 60 fps.

It won't be much longer until we find out if the Nintendo Switch 2 arrives with 4K, with the console gearing up to be on show on April 2.

Missed opportunity?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Whether the Nintendo Switch 2 ends up not having 4K output or its slow to roll out to developers, it would be a shame if the gaming giant decided to leave 4K resolution to the dust.

With many 4K TVs now dropping in price and becoming far more affordable (as our list of best TVs can attest), many gamers can fully utilize the resolution. Having Nintendo's all-new console offering 4K output in docked mode would be largely welcome, and it would definitely be an even greater upgrade for Switch owners.

That's not to say many Switch games don't already look great, but compared to PS5, Xbox Series X and PC gaming, Nintendo may fall behind in terms of modern TV standards.

Either way, we'll know more about the hugely anticipated console soon, and you can keep up to date with our Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live blog.