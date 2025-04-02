Mario Kart World confirmed as Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive — here's everything that's new

News
By published

24 drivers in each race and off-road racing!

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario Kart World is the first confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 title at today's hardware-focused Nintendo Direct. The game takes a new approach to the standard racing fare by letting players drive off-road for the first time.

Billed as an all-new entry in the long-running Mario Kart franchise, Nintendo has confirmed that Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 console: April 17, at 9am ET / 6Am PT / 2PM BST.

Clearly aiming to be the biggest, best Mario Kart yet, this new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race — something the early Nintendo Switch 2 rumors had hinted at.

Even though you'll be able to drive "virtually anywhere" Forza Horizon-style, there are plenty of tracks to keep Mario Kart World players engaged.

The likes of Mushroom Cup and Flower Cup bring the classic four-track Grand Prix playthrough with tracks like Wario Stadium and DK Spaceport. And the new "Free Roam" mode will let you explore the locations to their fullest.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

(Image credit: Nintendo)

One thing that wasn't revealed during the Nintendo Direct was what new power-ups will be available, although it's a fair bet the usual favorites will re-appear. Watch out for those red shells!

The Nintendo Direct is currently ongoing, and you can follow along with our live blog. Nintendo also confirmed Mario Kart World will be receiving its own dedicated Nintendo Direct in the coming weeks.

