Nintendo Switch 2 just stole a trick from the iPhone — to help preserve battery health

The Nintendo Switch 2 will include an optional mode to preserve battery health by only charging the device to 90% while it's docked or plugged into a charging cable.

According to a post on the Nintendo Today! news app (via Engadget), the console will then maintain its charge at 90% until it returns to battery power. It's a feature we saw Apple debut back on the iPhone 15 in 2023 as a way of keeping the device's lithium-ion battery healthier for longer.

This capped charging approach offsets the battery degradation that occurs when devices are kept in a fully-charged state.

This capped charging approach offsets the battery degradation that occurs when devices are kept in a fully-charged state. On the iPhone (and Apple Watch), users can charge to 80% and then decide to add the additional 20% if they want to by tapping the screen.

Nintendo appears to be taking a different approach by letting gamers put the Switch 2 into a dedicated capped charging mode via the system settings.

A toggle that reads "Stop Charging Around 90%" can be switched on or off depending on whether you want to sacrifice 10% of gameplay time for a healthier battery long-term.

Nintendo Switch 2 battery life

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you've landed a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order and are lucky enough to be getting one at launch, keeping the battery in good condition should be a top priority.

Although the Switch 2 is an upgrade over its predecessor in many ways, the battery life could actually be worse. Nintendo has noted that battery life for the console will run between 2 and 6.5 hours on a full charge. The company notes, “battery life will depend on the games you play and usage conditions.”

The original Nintendo Switch could manage between 4.5 to 9 hours in either the base or Switch OLED configurations. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch Lite runs for 3 to 7 hours per Nintendo’s estimates.

That upgrade to a bigger screen and more processing power for the Switch 2 has come at a cost to its longevity away from the mains. Given that fact, owners will want to do everything they can to make sure the device's battery lasts as long as possible.