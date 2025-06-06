How to charge your Switch 2 controllers

Nothing kills a gaming session faster than dead controllers, but keeping your Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons charged is easier than you might think.

Since the Joy-Cons detach from the main console for wireless play, they rely on internal batteries that need regular charging during extended gaming sessions.

Fortunately, Nintendo has built multiple charging methods into the Switch 2 system. You can charge your Joy-Cons while they're attached to the console, through the dock when everything's connected, or using USB-C cables for standalone charging.

With several charging options available, you'll never have to worry about your controllers dying at crucial moments. Here's how to keep your Joy-Cons powered up and ready for action.

1. Charge while attached to the console (Image: © Tom's Guide) The simplest method is to attach your Joy-Cons directly to the sides of your Nintendo Switch 2 console. When connected, the Joy-Cons will automatically draw power from the console's main battery to charge their internal batteries. This method works whether you're playing handheld or have the console sitting idle, making it perfect for charging during gameplay or while taking breaks.

2. Charge through the dock with console attached (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Connect your Nintendo Switch 2 to the dock and ensure the Joy-Cons are attached to the console. When the dock is plugged into power, it charges both the main console and the attached Joy-Cons simultaneously. This is ideal for overnight charging or when you're done gaming for the day, as everything charges together while the system is safely docked.

3. Use USB-C cable for direct charging (Image: © Tom's Guide) Plug a USB-C cable into either the top or bottom USB-C port on your Nintendo Switch 2 console while the Joy-Cons are attached. Connect the other end to a power adapter, computer, or power bank. This method gives you flexibility to charge anywhere you have access to USB power, whether you're traveling or just want to charge away from the dock.

