Nintendo is getting ahead of Switch 2 pirates with a new warning against unauthorized use — what you need to know

News
By published

Bricking consoles

mario kart tour
(Image credit: Nintendo)

A new update to to the Nintendo Account Agreement includes a strongly-worded warning against "unauthorized use," which appears to be a strong attempt to prevent piracy and emulation.

If you have a Nintendo account, you should have received an email with a link to the updated policy. Game File's Stephen Totilo spotted the updated wording in the "License for Digital Products" section of the agreement.

"You acknowledge that if you fail to comply with the foregoing restrictions Nintendo may render the Nintendo Account Services and/or the applicable Nintendo device permanently unusable in whole or in part," the agreement now reads.

As a comparison, here is what the agreement used to say there:

"You acknowledge that if you fail to comply with the foregoing restrictions Nintendo may render the Nintendo Account Services and/or the applicable Nintendo device permanently unusable in whole or in part."

It's pretty intense, and as we've seen with various legal cases and cease and desists from Nintendo, not too surprising that the company would go after those who hack or modify its consoles or games or run emulators.

Bricking your console if you get caught pirating games is quite the step.

Updated privacy policy as well

Additionally, the Nintendo Account Privacy Policy has been altered. It appears both policies are being updated ahead of the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 and the new GameChat feature.

The Privacy policy now says that Nintendo will have the ability to record video and voice chats stored on your console, if you consent to it.

According to the policy, this is meant for people who encounter "language or behavior that may violate applicable laws" to ensure a "safe and family-friendly online environment."

Game Chat basically adds a Zoom or Skype-element to the Switch 2 that lets you video chat with other gamers while playing.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Game Consoles
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 767 deals
Filters
Arrow
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
Our Review
1
Sony Playstation 5 Disc...
Dell
View
Microsoft Xbox Series X
(1TB)
Our Review
2
Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB...
Lenovo USA
View
Nintendo Switch OLED
(Blue OLED)
Our Review
3
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model...
Amazon
View
Microsoft Xbox Series S
Our Review
4
Microsoft Xbox Series S...
Verizon
View
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
(Silver)
Our Review
5
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim...
Walmart
$499.96
View
Microsoft Xbox Series S
(Download)
Our Review
6
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB
Newegg
View
Nintendo Switch OLED
Our Review
7
Nintendo Switch 64GB OLED...
Adorama
View
Nintendo Switch OLED
Our Review
8
Nintendo Switch OLED with...
GameStop
View
Microsoft Xbox Series S
(512GB)
Our Review
9
Xbox Series S 512GB
Target
View
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
(Black)
Our Review
10
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim...
Staples
View
Show more
See more Gaming News
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.