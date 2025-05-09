Nintendo is getting ahead of Switch 2 pirates with a new warning against unauthorized use — what you need to know

A new update to to the Nintendo Account Agreement includes a strongly-worded warning against "unauthorized use," which appears to be a strong attempt to prevent piracy and emulation.

If you have a Nintendo account, you should have received an email with a link to the updated policy. Game File's Stephen Totilo spotted the updated wording in the "License for Digital Products" section of the agreement.

"You acknowledge that if you fail to comply with the foregoing restrictions Nintendo may render the Nintendo Account Services and/or the applicable Nintendo device permanently unusable in whole or in part," the agreement now reads.

As a comparison, here is what the agreement used to say there:

It's pretty intense, and as we've seen with various legal cases and cease and desists from Nintendo, not too surprising that the company would go after those who hack or modify its consoles or games or run emulators.

Bricking your console if you get caught pirating games is quite the step.

Additionally, the Nintendo Account Privacy Policy has been altered. It appears both policies are being updated ahead of the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 and the new GameChat feature.

The Privacy policy now says that Nintendo will have the ability to record video and voice chats stored on your console, if you consent to it.

According to the policy, this is meant for people who encounter "language or behavior that may violate applicable laws" to ensure a "safe and family-friendly online environment."

Game Chat basically adds a Zoom or Skype-element to the Switch 2 that lets you video chat with other gamers while playing.