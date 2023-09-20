iPhone 15 can keep its battery healthy for longer if you enable this new feature

Another new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro feature has been discovered within the new phones' settings menu, and it's one that could help keep their battery in top condition for longer.

As explained by The Verge and MacRumors, the iPhone 15 series has the option to stop itself from charging above 80%. While this would limit the amount of time you could use the iPhone between charges, it should also mean the natural battery decay process happens a lot slower, keeping the iPhone's battery health higher for longer.

This new option joins the Optimized Battery Charging setting that exists already in the Battery Health & Charging menu, found under the main Battery section of the Settings menu. This long-standing iPhone setting pauses charging at 80% during your habitual charging times and then charges the remaining 20% just before you're likely to unplug the phone so the phone sits at fully charged (a strenuous status for a battery) for as little time as possible.

Alternatively, there's still the option to have no charging limits at all, ensuring you get a full charge every time your iPhone's plugged in for long enough. However doing this increases strain on the battery, likely reducing the phone's battery health, and therefore its total maximum capacity, at a faster rate.

Limited to the new models

When the iPhone 15's 80% charging limit was initially noticed, it was thought that it may be a previously unknown feature within iOS 17. However, it's now been confirmed that this feature is not available on other phones running the software, which has just been fully launched. Older iPhones simply have the option to turn Optimized Battery Charging on or off, as they did previously.

iPhone 15 pre-orders are still open for now, but from Friday, September 22, Apple will be putting the new phones up for sale officially. If you've not made up your mind on making a purchase yet, then take a look at our newly released iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max reviews to learn about the pros and cons of these new phones.