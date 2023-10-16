This hidden iPhone 15 feature will save your battery from dying early — here's where to find it

Discovering how to limit your iPhone 15 to 80% charge is going to lengthen the lifespan of your device’s battery. That’s because charging to 100% increases wear on lithium-ion batteries while also running the risk of overheating.

Apple itself advises that you keep a battery charged between 20% and 80% for optimum performance. It’s why it warns you when your battery dips to 20% and why it introduced optimized charging with iOS 13. which delays charging past 80% until you need it.

Optimized charging continues to be useful but if you own an iPhone 15 , iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max , you can go one better. Apple is now allowing you to cap your charges to 80% — it will stop when it reaches this limit even if the device remains plugged in.

That said, your iPhone will, on occasion, still charge to 100%, which Apple says will maintain accurate battery state-of-charge estimates. But, in general, it will only ever charge to four-fifths capacity.

Let’s take a look at how to limit your iPhone to 80% charge.

How to limit your iPhone to 80% charge

You must have an iPhone 15 or later in order to follow these steps.

1. Go to Settings > Battery (Image: © Future) Open the Settings app on your iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max and tap Battery.

2. Select Battery Health & Charging (Image: © Future) Now tap Battery Health & Charging. You can also take a look at your charging history on this screen.

3. Tap Charging Optimization (Image: © Future) On this page, which shows your battery’s maximum capacity, just tap Charging Optimization.

4. Select 80% limit (Image: © Future) There are three options but you want to tap 80% Limit. Your iPhone will now only charge up to 80 percent.