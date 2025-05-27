Nintendo Switch 2 carry case looks more like a mini briefcase

When the Nintendo Switch 2 launches in a few days on June 5, you'll have the option to pick up a an "all-in-one" carrying case that will protect not just the console but everything that comes with it like the dock, game cartridges and even the new Pro controller.

The case was revealed in the Nintendo Today app where the company is sharing some news about its devices and games. The announcement included a video which you can view here via Stealth40K on X.

Nintendo showed off the Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case.Icons are printed on the partitions to indicate where it's best to store each item. pic.twitter.com/BuHNOtguqLMay 26, 2025

As you can see from the video, the case has slots for all the equipment you need to play the Switch 2 in TV mode plus space for up to six game cards.

Nicely, the various slots have little pictographs showing where components go like the dock and the Joy-Con 2 controllers.

The carrying case is releasing on June 5 for $84.99. A smaller official carrying case for the new console will also be available for $39.99.

If you haven't pre-ordered a Nintendo Switch 2, check out our pre-order tracker where Tom's Guide is keeping an eye on the stock available at various US and UK retailers.

Beyond that, we'll be covering everything Switch 2 when the console launches next week. Keep Tom's Guide in your tabs for our review of the new console and launch games like Mario Kart World.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors