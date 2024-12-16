Major Nintendo Switch 2 rumor hints at launch month, new features and Mario Kart 9

Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have gone into overdrive over the last few days. Everything from supposed final console renders to third-party cases have surfaced online, and now one of the biggest Switch 2 leaks to date has arrived courtesy of a user who claims to have seen the (unannounced) console.

Over the weekend, a user by the name “NextHandheld” appeared on the “NintendoSwitch2” Reddit noting they had recently got their “hands on the final release Switch 2 and its dock”. The user provided evidence of this to the subreddit’s moderation team but refused to share this proof publicly. So, while this deluge of new information is certainly exciting, I strongly recommend you take everything below with a pinch of salt. None of this is confirmed yet.

Switch 2 rumored announcement in January

(Image credit: SwitchUp)

The Reddit user claims that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced in January of next year. Also, it will be called the Switch 2, which might seem like a no-brainer but it’s worth noting that as of yet, Nintendo has only ever referred to the console as the “Successor to the Nintendo Switch” The unverified leaker also says the logo will include a large “2,” which would appear to be part of an effort to differentiate it from the current Switch and avoid a Wii/Wii U situation.

Magnetic Joy-Cons coming

(Image credit: Dbrand)

As for features, “NextHandheld” reiterates a pre-existing rumor that the Switch 2 will swap the current Switch’s sliding rail system for magnetically attached Joy-Cons and that Switch 2 physical game cartridges will look identical to those currently used on the original console. We know the Switch 2 will have some form of backward compatibility, so this lines up with one of the few real details we have.

LCD screen, not OLED

Other details in this report include that Switch 2 sports an LCD screen (sorry to Nintendo Switch OLED users who will have to downgrade) and that the sticks, buttons and triggers are larger than the ones found on the current Switch. Plus, the included dock comes with all the ports found on the OLED model and sports a new curved design that leaves a larger portion of the Switch 2 screen visible when docked.

Mario Kart 9 land possible special edition Switch 2

Finally, and perhaps most excitingly in my opinion, “NextHandHeld” reports that it’s likely that Switch 2 will launch with Mario Kart 9, and there may even be a special edition of the console themed around the game. Considering a new mainline Mario Kart hasn’t launched since May 2014, the next entry is long overdue, and the Switch 2 launch lineup would make a natural home for the hotly-anticipated kart racer.

Outlook

All this rumored information is pretty intriguing, and much of it lines up with previous online whispers, but as noted, none of this should considered confirmed. For now, when it comes to Nintendo Switch 2 we have precious few official details. We know Nintendo has committed to unveiling the console before the end of March 2025, so a reveal in January is not out of the question, but don't bet on it.

With so many Nintendo Switch 2 rumors floating around online, we’re cutting through the noise in our dedicated Switch 2 hub that covers the biggest claims and what we know. Hopefully, a full reveal is around the corner as we’re ready to leave the rumor mill behind.