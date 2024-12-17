Nintendo Switch 2 announcement rumored for January — and it could play 'modern AAA' games

It's looking increasingly likely that Nintendo will announce the Switch 2 in January. Just yesterday, a Reddit user claimed to have played with the console and stated that Nintendo would reveal it next month.

Another rumor, potentially from a major third-party game developer, says that Nintendo will show off the console in January 2025 and play "modern AAA titles." I say potentially because we didn't hear it from the developer directly. Instead, NintenTalk on X claims that a "major third-party" developer source spoke with them and said January was happening.

Although other leakers and rumor mongers have suggested a January announcement date for the Switch 2, we can't say that's when the console will be unveiled until Nintendo officially announces something. Even as more reliable rumors come to light, these are still rumors that could change.

When will the Switch be available in your home? If we assume Nintendo announces the console in January, it might be released in March 2025. Nintendo announced the original Switch in January 2017 and released the console on March 3, 2017. If the company follows the same pattern, we could see the new console launch in early March.

Nintendo Switch 2 games and design

(Image credit: Deck Wizard on X)

Regarding the games, the Switch 2 seems more powerful than the original, as the alleged developer cited "modern AAA titles" coming to the platform. While the original Switch existed in its own space with tons of first-party games and third-party experiences designed for the console, if Nintendo puts out a game console compatible with AAA games, we could see a more extensive library of the best video games on the Switch 2, even on day one.

We've also heard that Mario Kart 9 will come to Switch 2. Although this is a first-party Nintendo game, it's still rather exciting. A big release like a new Mario Kart could get the console off on the right foot.

Another rumor suggests the Switch 2 will have some significant design changes, including being closer in size to a Steam Deck. All these rumors and leaks come together to paint a picture of a larger, more capable console, which gamers have always wanted from Nintendo's hybrid console.

If these rumors are authentic, the next few weeks should be exciting for Nintendo fans. We don't have to wait too long, as Nintendo will likely tease the Switch 2 launch before officially announcing anything.