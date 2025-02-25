Nintendo Switch 2 could arrive in mid-June, claims ex-Nintendo employee

We know the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming later this year, but we still don’t know when the actual release date will be. There’s a Switch 2-centric Nintendo Direct on April 2, but that’s all we know for sure right now. Fortunately a former Nintendo employee might have just provided some insight.

The Kit & Krysta podcast spoke to Sean, who claims to be a former sales lead from Nintendo's sales and retail department. Sean predicts that Nintendo will release the Switch 2 sometime around mid-June, before the end of the school year.

That way kids can get excited about the console with their classmates, and all the games that are on the way.

The Truth About Switch 2 Pre-Orders From Former Nintendo Sales Lead - EP158 Kit & Krysta Podcast - YouTube Watch On

Retailers are just speculating

I would guess this would also allow Nintendo to leverage the impending summer vacation in its marketing. Kids that aren’t in school have plenty of free time on their hands, and having a brand new console can give them something new and exciting to do. No doubt parents would be happy about keeping their kids out of trouble, and not having to worry about keeping them entertained for the duration of the season.

Sean also dismissed the idea that retailers would be able to leak key Switch 2 details, including both the price and release date. We have seen a number of leaks like that recently, but Sean claims retailers are “the last people who are going to know anything about the price”. All they can do is speculate since “they don’t have that information”.

Retailers won’t know a specific launch date until the general public does, or at most “maybe like a week or two in advance”.

So while some leaks may get it right, or come close to the actual release date, it sounds like that’s all based on guesswork. Which makes sense, because after all the leaks affecting the Switch 2, why would Nintendo willingly hand over key information to third parties that could do who-knows-what with it?

In any case a June release date does make sense. Especially given the timing of the next Nintendo Direct and the various demo sessions that are happening around the world in April and early May.

But what about the Switch 2’s price?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Sean believes the console won’t be “too much more than $400” and that “$450 is the highest [he] can imagine”. However, as he just said about retailers, I should point out that he isn’t going to have that kind of insider information. If he did, he wouldn’t be flashing his face and name around on the internet, where Nintendo’s lawyers can see everything.

He does point out that we shouldn’t expect big price drops for the original Switch right away. However Sean does predict that Black Friday could offer some great deals on the older hardware. The Switch 2 wasn’t mentioned here, but if the original Switch is anything to go by we shouldn't expect any significant discounts anytime soon — if ever.

My personal prediction is Nintendo will just release the same (or very similar) Black Friday bundle every year, as has been tradition for the past 7+ years. I just hope there’s a bit more variety in the choice of games, rather than seeing Nintendo peddle Mario Kart 9 bundles for the next several years.

But we’re not going to find out more information until April 2. In the meantime you can keep on top of all the latest news and leaks in our Nintendo Switch 2 hub.