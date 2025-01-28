Nintendo Switch 2 officially getting Xbox games, confirms Phil Spencer

Xbox games are coming to Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 promo image
Besides a new Mario Kart, we don’t know which games are coming to Nintendo Switch 2. We’ll likely find out more during the Switch 2-focused Nintendo Direct happening on April 2, but for now, we have confirmation of at least one publisher who will support the Switch 2 — and that publisher is Xbox.

During an interview on Gamertag Radio (via TheGamer), Xbox head Phil Spencer said he’s “looking forward” to working with Nintendo.

“I just think they're such an important part of this industry [...] who would ever bet against the success of that team?" said Spencer. "They are just masterful in what they do. Switch is a massive success, and I think Switch 2 will be as well."

Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer on his legacy and the future of gaming - YouTube Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer on his legacy and the future of gaming - YouTube
While this news is certainly welcome, it’s not exactly surprising. After all, former Xbox exclusives like Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and High-Fi Rush arrived on Nintendo Switch (and PS5) last year. Because of that, it makes sense that Xbox would continue its relationship with Nintendo for the latter’s upcoming console.

Recently, rumors claimed that at least five Xbox games were coming to Nintendo Switch 2. On YouTube, Spanish leaker eXtas1s claimed that Microsoft has big plans for the Switch 2. According to this leaker, Xbox might bring titles such as Diablo 4, Fallout 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Starfield to the Switch 2.

Though we can’t say Phil Spencer’s remarks corroborate this rumor, the timing is rather interesting. Currently, those aforementioned titles haven’t been confirmed for Switch 2. But now that we know Xbox games will come to Switch 2, we can at least begin making educated guesses about which games might get ported.

