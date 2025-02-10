Nintendo Switch 2 — Nintendo sheds light on pricing strategy and how it will keep up with demand

Nintendo officially announced the existence of the Nintendo Switch 2, following months of rumors that revealed all kinds of details about the console. However, Nintendo hasn't squashed all the rumors, as it still hasn't revealed the final price or specs of the highly anticipated game console.

However, the company did offer hints about the console's price and how it plans to address the likely massive demand for the handheld device. As reported by GameIndustry.biz, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told investors that the company would determine the demand for the Switch 2 based on consumer response to the Nintendo Direct on April 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

"As of now, we are taking the risk and proceeding with production to meet as large a demand as possible," said Furukawa. "As was true with the Switch, we believe it will not be easy to rapidly increase production capacity, so based on our prior experience, we are making preparations to respond as quickly as possible."

Nintendo's President also said the firm would combat scalpers by providing retailers with enough hardware to meet demand. Of course, it seems like every prominent tech manufacturer aims to meet the needs of consumers, but that doesn't typically happen. It's always hard to build as many consoles as buyers want, no matter how much effort a company puts forth.

As for the price, Furukawa said Nintendo would "consider the price range that consumers expect for Nintendo products." He also talked about exchange rates and inflation, which have "changed significantly" since the original Switch. When pressed, Furukawa said, "I cannot tell you a specific price for Nintendo Switch 2 at this time, but we are taking various factors into account."

(Image credit: Famiboard)

Analyst estimates for the Switch 2 suggest around $400, but a leak from Costco in Canada surfaced on Famiboards (via Notebookcheck) showed a placeholder price tag of CAD$499, which translates to USD$350. Of course, those leaks must be taken with a massive grain of salt, as it's not particularly hard to print a fake Costco price card.

The latest rumor follows stories that the Switch 2's power level is similar to that of a PS4 Pro and that the company is thinking about "affordability" for its upcoming platform.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors