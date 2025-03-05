Nintendo Switch 2 — analyst just tipped release window

Plus a new Switch OLED bundle

Super Mario looking up at a Wonder Flower in Super Mario Bros. Wonder
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 is just around the corner, and with it, there are many expectations. At least one analyst seems to think that the Switch 2 will meet those expectations — at least in its first quarter of sales.

Writing for the Japanese GameIndustry.biz site, Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda stated that he believes the Switch 2 will sell 6 million consoles during its first quarter — likely the end of 2025 into 2026, assuming a July launch.

As Yasuda writes (machine translated), this would be an "incredible number" that would "completely shatter the widespread industry superstition that game consoles must be released during the year-end sales season."

The analyst claimed that Nintendo does not want to face a shortage like the Switch did during its launch or the struggle Sony had getting PS5s onto shelves during its initial run, despite selling nearly 4.5 million consoles during that time frame.

He believes that Nintendo will "flood the market" with Switch 2 consoles.

For comparison, the original Switch sold 2.74 million consoles in its first quarter after a March 2017 release and 1.97 million the following quarter.

The hype train for the Nintendo Switch 2 has been off the rails for a bit now, but to put up 6 million in the first three months during a summer release would be impressive, especially as we imagine many people (and parents) will wait for the holiday season to nab a new console.

Now, the question is whether or not the Switch 2 will have the games to justify it.

Nintendo has promised more Switch 2 details during a Nintendo Direct on April 2, including technical specs. Hopefully, that will include the price, which we expect to land anywhere between $350 and $400 at launch.

While the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2 looms large, the company isn't dropping the original Switch.

As part of the celebration of Mar10 Day, Nintendo is releasing a number of deals, sweepstakes and a new Switch OLED bundle that comes with the delightful Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The bundle includes a digital copy of the game and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership, all for $349.99, a nearly $70 savings.

Nintendo Nintendo Switch – OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle
Nintendo Nintendo Switch – OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle: $349.99 at Best Buy

Released as part of a Mar10 Day celebration, this bundle features the OLED version of the Nintendo Switch alongside a set of Joy-Con controllers and a Super Mario Bros. Wonder game download. It also comes with a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.

View Deal

Starting on March 9, Nintendo is also offering discounts on several Mario games at stores, including Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart. Included Mario titles are Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario RPG, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for $39.99 each. Mario vs Donkey Kong will also be available for $29.99.

Nintendo is also running a sweepstake to win a Super Nintendo World trip at Universal Orlando. Lastly, the very silly Nintendo Alarmo will be available at retailers starting March 9.

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros. Wonder bundle

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's a good reminder that the Switch is still an excellent console that has sold nearly 150 million units. However, it isn't Nintendo's best-selling console, as that distinction goes to the DS, which sold 154 million during its life.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

