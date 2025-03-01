5 biggest new games launching in March 2025 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC

March 2025 is shaping up to be another exciting month for gamers, with a lineup of highly anticipated titles arriving on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. Whether you're in the mood for a fun co-op adventure, a business simulation set in a museum, or an action survival game, there's plenty to look forward to.

Among the standout releases is Split Fiction, a cooperative multiplayer game from Hazelight Studios, known for their award-winning title It Takes Two. This is one of my most anticipated games of the year. Fans of the Assassin's Creed franchise won’t want to miss Assassin's Creed Shadows, the fourteenth major installment. And for RPG enthusiasts, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is a must-play on Switch.

If you're wondering what to play this March, here are five of the biggest new games launching this month that you won’t want to miss!

Two Point Museum (March 4)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

When I got the chance to preview Two Point Museum on my PC, I didn’t hesitate for a second. I’ll admit, I’m new to the Two Point series, though I know Campus and Hospital have quite the following. But the idea of running my own offbeat museum? That had me intrigued right away.

The moment I jumped into Two Point Museum, it instantly took me back to a game I was obsessed with as a kid: RollerCoaster Tycoon. There’s just something special about managing every detail of a bustling attraction, and the nostalgia hit me hard. Like that classic, Two Point Museum strikes a perfect balance between strategy and creativity.

Two Point Museum is a business simulation game that puts you in the role of a museum curator tasked with designing and managing museums across various themes, including Prehistory, Supernatural, Space, Marine Life, and Science. The game introduces a unique Expedition feature, allowing players to send teams of experts to unearth rare artifacts and exhibits.

The game’s art style maintains the series’ signature humorous and detailed cartoon aesthetic, complemented by a fitting soundtrack that makes the overall experience much more engaging.

Split Fiction (March 6)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Split Fiction is easily one of my most anticipated games of the year. I absolutely loved It Takes Two (I played it twice with different people) and Hazelight Studios just gets co-op storytelling in a way no one else does. So when I heard they were making another two-player adventure, I was instantly on board.

This time, the game follows Mio and Zoe, two rival authors who get trapped inside a simulation of their own imaginations. To escape, they have to work together (whether they like it or not) while navigating crazy, ever-changing worlds inspired by their writing.

This includes sci-fi battles, fantasy realms, and surreal dreamscapes. Like It Takes Two, Split Fiction is fully co-op with unique mechanics in every level, so you never know what’s coming next.

If Hazelight pulls this off, it could be another must-play co-op experience. And honestly, I can’t wait to dive in and see if it lives up to the hype.

Assassin's Creed Shadows (March 20)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is finally taking the series to feudal Japan, and honestly, it’s about time. Set in the late 1500s, the game follows two protagonists: Naoe, a stealthy shinobi assassin, and Yasuke, a powerful samurai based on the real historical figure. That alone makes it one of the most unique Assassin’s Creed pairings we’ve had.

The game lets you switch between both characters, giving you two very different playstyles — Naoe is all about shadows, parkour, and assassinations while Yasuke takes a more direct, brutal combat approach. The world itself is packed with shifting political alliances, warring clans, and, of course, the ongoing struggle between Assassins and Templars.

Ubisoft has teased a more dynamic open world with changing seasons and destructible environments, which sounds like it could add some real depth to exploration and combat. Shadows could be the Assassin’s Creed setting fans have been waiting for.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (March 20)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is bringing back one of the most ambitious open-world RPGs of its time, and I couldn’t be more excited. Originally released on the Wii U, this game threw players onto the alien planet Mira after Earth was destroyed in a war between two advanced alien races.

The last human survivors set up a colony called New Los Angeles, and as part of the group Blade, your job is to explore this massive, hostile world, recover lost human escape pods, and figure out how to survive in a place that’s definitely not built for us.

What made Xenoblade X stand out was its insane sense of scale. You could explore on foot, then eventually pilot giant mechs (called Skells) to fly across continents. The combat is deep, the world is full of weird creatures, and the story is packed with mystery.

Atomfall (March 27)

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Atomfall is one of those games that immediately grabs your attention with its eerie, offbeat premise. Set in an alternate-history 1960s Britain, it drops you into a quarantined rural area devastated by a mysterious nuclear disaster.

But radiation and crumbling buildings aren’t the only things to worry about as something much weirder is going on.

You play as a survivor trying to make sense of the chaos while scavenging for supplies, crafting weapons, and dealing with the strange and often hostile inhabitants of this fallout-ridden countryside. The world is packed with paranoia, cults, and unsettling conspiracies.

What’s really intriguing is how much the game leans into psychological horror alongside survival mechanics. It’s not just about staying alive but about figuring out what really happened here. If you’re into eerie, atmospheric games with a strong narrative hook, Atomfall sounds like one to play this month.

