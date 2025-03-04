A foldable Nintendo Switch? This OLED handheld concept is everything I’ve been dreaming of
If the Game Boy Advance SP and Steam Deck had a baby…
If the Game Boy Advance SP and Steam Deck had a baby, it would look a lot like this Flex Gaming concept from Samsung Display. Brand new to MWC 2025, it’s the next step of something we often see — put the company’s best screens into interesting devices.
And color me most interested about this gaming foldable — so much so, that I wish it was a real thing. If this were real, I would rapidly turn into Fry from Futurama, demanding that Samsung “shut up and take my money.”
Let me explain how this works, and why I hope it will become a thing for the future of the best gaming handhelds. In fact, it's such a neat way of doing a portable machine that I hope we get a Nintendo Switch 2 like it.
Above the fold
From first impressions, this looks like your average gaming handheld — kind of like a Nintendo Switch Lite with its bright color and button layout.
But something’s weird here. First is that noticeable crease in the middle of the 7-inch OLED display. And second, the direction and face buttons have a big hole in the middle of them.
At first, this may seem like a baffling design decision. And that’s when they hit you with the fold — closing this flat with the analog sticks fitting perfectly into these holes. It gives you prime protection of that screen up-front and reduces the overall size of the device by half.
A pocketable gaming handheld
Up until this point, PC gaming handhelds have been limited to the extra large candy bar shapes the likes of the Steam Deck. There may be some variation in terms of the Lenovo Legion Go, but they all fall back in like around this big screen in the middle.
This means I’m stuck to thinking about this strictly as a special occasion device — where it needs backpack space to make it make sense. Not to say that’s a bad thing whatsoever, but it does reduce the amount of times I have my Deck on me for some playtime.
So to be able to stash this folded away in my back pocket immediately makes it a thousand-percent more portable to go play at any time during the day’s adventures. It may just be a concept, but Samsung Display is absolutely onto something here, and I hope we see something like this become a reality.
Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.
