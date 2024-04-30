Massive Nintendo Switch sale has must-play games from $4 — here’s my 13 favorite deals

The latest sale on the best Nintendo Switch games has arrived courtesy of the Nintendo Store. Now is your chance to pick up a must-play title for the popular home console/handheld hybrid system at a discounted price.

The current selection of Switch deals on the Nintendo Store start from just $4, but my top pick is NieR: Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition for $23. That’s a 40% saving on an excellent action game with a gripping story. Plus, if you want three games for the price of one, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is on sale for $9, that’s a big saving of 66%.

Other highlights in this sale include Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for $19 (Was $59), Octopath Traveler 2 for $35 (was $59), Subnautica for $14 (was $29) and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for $29 (was $49). And these are just some of the deals available right now.

The Nintendo Store isn’t the only place to pick up big savings on top Switch games. If you’d prefer a physical game card over a digital download, there are also some can’t-miss deals at Amazon, and I’ve included some of my favorite deals at the online retailer below. Plus, for even more savings, check out our guide to the best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals .

The Nintendo Store is currently offering a can't-miss selection of deals including big discounts on awesome games like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, NeiR Automata, Phoenix Wright Trilogy and more. In this sale you can find savings up to 80% off, with game starting from just $4, you can play more and spend a lot less.

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassins hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

Cuphead: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged is a zippy arcade racer that packs modern features and throwback thrills. There are more than 130 vehicles to choose from including classic Hot Wheels as well as new motorbikes and ATVs. This sequel also packs new vehicle moves like the Lateral Dash and Double Jump. Plus the courses are more inventive than ever with locations including the suburbs, a mini-golf course and even the Wild West.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1: was $59 now $30 @ Amazon

Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.

Batman Arkham Trilogy: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon

Three of the best superhero games ever made come to the Nintendo Switch in the Batman Arkham Trilogy. This collection brings together Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight alongside all the DLC released for all three games. That's a whole load of Bat-action in a single package. Just be aware that Arkham Knight has some performance issues on Nintendo Switch, but the other two games run well.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even almost seven years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but courtesy of Amazon you can currently save $10 on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC as well that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favourite picks.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury packages together the original Wii U co-op platformer with a brand new Mario experience, Bowser's Fury. It's a double-pack bursting with dozens of hours of platforming fun, and right now it's $10 off at Amazon.

Princess Peach Showtime: was $59 now $51 @ Amazon

While attending a play at the grand Sparkle Theater, Princess Peach steps into the spotlight for her very own game when the venue is taken over by the evil Grape and the Sour Bunch. Team up with new friend Stella, the theater's guardian and make use of Peach's numerous outfits that grant unique abilities in this family-friendly adventure that is perfect for younger Switch gamers.