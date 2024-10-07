Early Prime Day deals that are Black Friday cheap — 19 TVs, laptops and appliances I'd buy now

We're just a day away from one of the biggest saving events of the year — Prime Big Deal Days. Although it doesn't officially start until tomorrow, Amazon is already bringing the deals. In fact, the discounts are so good, it almost feels like Black Friday with all these unprecedented deals.

Best Amazon Deals

Echo Pop w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $64 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen): was $99 now $39 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. You'll get a wireless security camera that shoots crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139 now $74 @ Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 is an affordable tablet that offers access to a wide range of games and essential apps. It boasts a 25% performance boost over the previous generation and packs a vibrant 10-inch Full HD display. This model comes with 32GB of storage.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $174 now $84 @ Amazon

The newest Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent sqaured video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.

Oral-B Genius X Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a smart brush at an affordable price, this Genius X model is 50% off. It comes with six cleaning modes, and has impressive, advanced features. Notably, it’s Bluetooth enabled, and gives you real-time feedback about your daily brushing habits and how to improve via your smartphone. This top-of-the-range brush also comes with three replacement brush heads, and a travel case. And at such a great price, it probably won’t last very long!

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was $169 now $114 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is Amazon's supercharged e-reader for little ones. It offers a larger 6.8-inch glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge. It's also been designed to withstand accidental immersion in water and comes with a two-year warranty for ultimate peace of mind. If your child is already a voracious reader, then this is the device for them.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $204 now $134 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. You've got a choice of Agave Green, Black or Denim Blue when it comes to the cover and the 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $159 @ Amazon

Although not the lowest we've seen, this is a great deal on the Beats Studio 3. They offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise canceling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. Our Beats Studio 3 review said these are a "solid choice," especially for Apple users. Just note that this is an older model, and the newer Beats Studio Pro is now available.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are "nearly perfect wireless earbuds" according to our review, offering world-class noise cancelation, spatial audio, quality sound and 6-30 hours of battery life. The audio quality is even a bit better. Grab them while you can. This new model sports a USB-C charging case, making them the perfect companion for the iPhone 15.

Shark 3 in 1 Air Purifier: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon

It doesn't get much better (or more convenient) than this 3-in-1 Shark device that is an air purifier, space heater and fan for your room. Its Anti-Allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle a wide array of air contaminants with precision and create healthier indoor air. It also has a powerful, fast fan to deliver 4 speeds of purification, as well as Thermal Comfort Control that warms your space. It's easy to use and displays real time air quality, filter life, fan speed, eco mode, and more.

Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon

We couldn’t recommend this toaster oven more. It came out as the winner on our list of best toaster oven. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $234 @ Amazon

The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. It is often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price (and might even be the superior choice performance-wise). We recommend jumping on this deal!

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $449 now $279 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Samsung T9 Portable SSD (4TB): was $549 now $299 @ Amazon

Want access to heaps of super-fast storage in a compact form-factor? Samsung's T9 Portable SSD offers just that, boasting a rugged (but still pocketable) exterior and an updated USB interface, meaning it now supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. That speed we mentioned earlier? Expect transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s.