Nintendo Switch 2 games — Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bonanza, Elden Ring, Zelda, Duskbloods and all the titles you need to know

The Nintendo Switch 2 hardware has been officially revealed in today's Nintendo Direct along with a host of games coming to the new console.

As you might expect, there were some familiar faces, some enhanced versions of Switch 1 games, some remasters, a few new IPs and a couple of genuine surprises. Perhaps crucially for Nintendo, several blockbuster third-party titles were confirmed for the console alongside Nintendo's first-party favorites.

The Nintendo Direct kicked things off with Mario Kart World, a brand new take on the popular kart racer that allows players to go off-road and explore the wider world for the first time. It followed up with a new three-on-three wheelchair basketball game called Drag x Drive (with strong Rocket League vibes) to showcase the Switch 2 Joy Con's new mouse mode.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

From there we went into a string of notable third-party releases including the likes of Elden Ring, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, Madden, Street Fighter 6, Hogwarts Legacy and more. There was also the announcement of a brand new James Bond game, titled simply "Project 007" that's coming from I/O Interactive.

The stream finished on some big-hitters; a new game from FromSoftware called Duskbloods which will launch some time in 2026 and a new 3D Donkey Kong platformer called Donkey Kong Bananza. Nintendo even gave us a release date for that one: June 17.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Suffice to say, there's plenty for players to get excited about when the Nintendo Switch 2 touches down on June 5. Today's Direct gave us specific launch dates for some games, and just vague release windows for others.

Let's break down exactly what was announced and when it'll be released for Nintendo Switch 2.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nintendo Switch 2 — Announced games

Mario Kart World (April 17)

Drag x Drive (Summer 2025)

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition (2025)

Hades 2 (2025)

Street Fighter 6 (June 5)

Daemon X Machina (September 5)

Split Fiction (June 5)

EA Sports FC (TBA)

Madden NFL (TBA)

Hogwarts Legacy (June 6)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 (Summer 2025)

Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition (June 6)

Project 007 (TBA)

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (June 6)

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut ( June 6)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Winter 2025)

Deltarune (June 6)

Borderlands 4 (2025)

WWE 2K (2025)

NBA 2K (2025)

Survival Kids (June 6)

Enter the Gungeon 2 (TBA)

Starseeker Astroneer Expeditions (2026)

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (June 6)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (TBA)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (June 6)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (2025)

Goodnight Universe (2025)

Two Point Museum (2025)

Wild Hearts S (July 25)

Witchbrook (Winter 2025)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (June 6)

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (June 6)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion (Winter 2025)

Star Wars Outlaws (2025)

Nobunga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition (June 6)

Fast Fusion (June 6)

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (June 19)

No Sleep for Kaname Date (June 25)

Reanimal (2025)

Fortnite (June 6)

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam (2025)

Human Fall Flat 2 (TBA)

The Duskbloods (2026)

Kirby Air Riders (2025)

Donkey Kong Bananza (June 17)

Nintendo Switch 2 — Enhanced editions

Nintendo confirmed that several Switch 1 titles will be available on Switch 2 as "Enhanced Editions" with improved graphical fidelity, HDR support and frame rate improvements.

These can either be bought outright or, if you already own them, upgraded through the purchase of an "upgrade pack" from Nintendo.

Here's the full list from today's Direct:

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Metroid Prime Beyond

Pokémon Legends ZA

Civilization VII

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Shadow Labyrinth

Tamagotchi Plaza

Price and features

Of course, these are just the games Nintendo showed off today — there are likely to be many more announced in the coming months.

Nintendo has also confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 pricing starts at $449 and the console brings a load of new features to the table.

Here's the 13 biggest upgrades you need to know about.