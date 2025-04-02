Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch — 13 biggest upgrades you need to know

Nintendo officially revealed the Switch 2 game console with a June 5 release date. The pricing starts at $449. As exciting as it is to get the console in just a few months, perhaps more exciting is the new features the platform brings to the table.

While it won't rival a PS5 or Xbox Series X in terms of raw graphical power, Nintendo made some notable upgrades that should make the console feel closer to a device that belongs in 2025.

If you're unsure whether the Switch 2 is the console for you, here are the most significant announced upgrades to help you decide.

Larger LCD

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The most obvious change is the size of the screen. Nintendo offered a sizable 6.2-inch screen with the original Switch. The Switch 2 bumps it up to 7.9 inches. This extra inch and a half of screen real estate should be a significant improvement for gamers who primarily use their console as a handheld device.

1080p resolution in handheld mode

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo kicked off the hardware portion of its presentation by hyping up the improvements of the LCD. In handheld mode, the console will support 1080p resolution, a significant jump from the 720p display on the original Nintendo Switch. On the relatively small

120Hz refresh rate

(Image credit: Nintendo)

More frames per second make gaming more enjoyable, and the Switch 2 will get support for 120Hz, allowing the console to output smoother motion than the original Switch's 60Hz. The extra FPS will go a long way for games like shooters and fighting games.

4K in docked mode

(Image credit: Nintendo)

My first thought when Nintendo talked about 1080p resolution in handheld mode was that it's 2025 and we're in the era of 4K. Well, Nintendo heard my thoughts and added support for 4K when the console is tucked into its new and improved dock.



Sadly, opting for 4K lowers the refresh rate to 60Hz, but the option is there if you're willing to trade speed for prettier graphics.

HDR support

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo knows that video games in 2025 need HDR support to create more lifelike colors, lighting and graphical experiences. As such, the company added HDR to the Switch 2 in both handheld and docked modes. While not the most exciting upgrade, it's a necessary one that I'm glad to see coming to Switch 2.

Built-in microphone

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo finally realized that people like chatting with their friends while playing online games. As such, the company added a built-in noise-canceling microphone to the Switch 2. I'm excited that you won't need a headset with the mic built into the console.

Better speakers

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While on the subject of sound, Nintendo promised considerable improvements to the Switch 2 speakers. The company talked about 3DAudio, which is designed to further immerse you in games without needing to wear high-end headphones. We'll need to try this for ourselves to see how much better it sounds, but it seems like a promising upgrade.

New C button

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The long-rumored Nintendo C button on the Joy-Con 2 is a chat button. It grants quick access to the console's built-in GameChat functionality, even letting you play online split screen (it looked a little choppy in the demo, but with four feeds showing gameplay, that's expected).

You can use the C button to mute yourself or adjust volume when already in a chat. It's a small change, but it further shows that Nintendo is embracing the social side of gaming.

More storage

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Switch came with too little storage from day one. The Switch 2 offers eight times more space out of the box with 256GB of faster storage. It still doesn't seem enough when other consoles have 1TB or more, but it's an improvement. Nintendo also promised faster storage, which should improve upon the original Switch's slow loading times.

Better stand with adjustable viewing angles

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The original Switch had an awful kickstand. There, I said it. Offering a tabletop mode was a nice idea, but the flimsy plastic kickstand didn't cut it. The Switch 2 offers a kickstand that runs the full length of the console with all different viewing angles, making it more usable. Those tabletop parties shown off when the original Switch was launched might be possible.

Second USB-C port

(Image credit: Nintendo)

A major design oversight was having a UBC-C port only on the bottom of the Switch. Thankfully, Nintendo is fixing it with the Switch 2 by offering two USB-C ports — one on the top and one on the bottom. It's a small change, but one that'll make charging the Switch 2 in handheld mode while playing more pleasant.

Fan in dock

(Image credit: Nintendo)

With the dock supporting 4K resolution, the console will have to work much harder. It'll get hotter in the process. Nintendo is adding a dedicated fan to the dock to remedy this situation and keep the console cool. It's not a change you'll probably need to consider, but it'll keep your console running longer without heat damage.

Joy-Con 2 upgrades

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Joy-Con 2 are getting some notable improvements over the original. First, they snap on magnetically, which should lead to fewer breaks. They also have mouse control now, which is just begging for a new Mario Paint. Finally, Nintendo made the SL and SR buttons larger, making using them more enjoyable, especially if you're playing a single Joy-Con game.