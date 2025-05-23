Wow! Epic Memorial Day gaming deal knocks $900 off the Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4090

There's been a massive amount of news for PC gamers to chew through this week, courtesy of Computex 2025. But none of it had me spit out my coffee in surprise the same way this epic Memorial Day Alienware deal did.

Right now, you can bag the Alienware x16 R2 with an RTX 4090 for $900 off at Dell. That brings the price down by nearly a grand to $2,699.

Yes, okay, it's still expensive, but what you're getting in return is a premium gaming setup (with eye-catching looks) capable of taking on pretty much any triple-A game you throw at it.

Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4090): was $3,599 now $2,699 at Dell With a $900 discount, you can now grab this beefy Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop for an all-new low price. Sporting an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 32GB of DDR5X RAM, a 2TB SSD and a neat 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, you bet it can make any game you throw at it look spectacular.

Alienware holds something of a special place in my heart. My first ever gaming laptop was the Alienware m14x back in 2012. And while I've had my ass whupped by cruel Father Time over the last decade or so, you can't say the same about Dell's gaming sub-brand.

This RGB-encrusted laptop comes with a 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with a 3ms response rate and a crazy 480Hz refresh rate. That will make competitive multiplayer games look as smooth as ever. Meanwhile, the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, RTX 4090 GPU and 32GB of DDR5X RAM will crunch through the most demanding games without producing a single bead of sweat.

Plus, there's 2TB of glorious SSD space to store all those big PC titles.

If you need more proof this is a decent investment — especially at $900 off the asking price — check out our Alienware x16 R2 review. Our reviewer was suitably impressed with the surprisingly thin design and all the customization options (there's an RGB touchpad!) that are a hallmark of Alienware rigs.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a taste of its power, we ran Cyberpunk 2077 at Ultra settings with ray tracing, and it hit a solid 64 frames per second. That's not so much a mic drop as a mic chokeslam.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But to prove I've not lost my cynical edge, a couple of things may hold you back from hitting that "add to cart" button. Firstly, like any gaming rig, this thing will get loud when it's put under pressure. It also doesn't have an Ethernet port, which is weird.

Still, if you're after one of the best gaming PCs around and like yourself a good deal, then I highly recommend this one. It's the perfect way to spend Memorial Day; tell the family you're sick, chuck your phone in another room and hunker down with your game of choice for 72 hours. Safe in the knowledge you've saved yourself nine Benjamins in the process.