Nintendo Switch Lite vs. Nintendo Switch: What Should You Buy?

July 17 Update: Nintendo's upgraded the regular Switch's battery life, details below.

The buying decision for potential Switch owners just got complicated, as Nintendo's introduced a new, handheld-only version of its hit console. So, when it comes down to the decision of the Nintendo Switch Lite versus the standard Nintendo Switch, which one is right for you?

Here's how the two versions of Nintendo's flagship console stack up.

Nintendo Switch Lite vs Switch: Specs

Nintendo Switch Lite Nintendo Switch Starting Price

$199 $299 Processor/GPU NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor Screen 5.5" (1280 x 720) LCD Screen 6.2-inch (1280 x 720) LCD Screen Battery Life (ratings) 3 – 7 hours 2017 Switch: 2.5 - 6.5 hours | Mid-2019 Switch: 4.5 - 9 hours Weight 9.8 ounces 14.1 ounces Dimensions 8.2 x 3.6 x 0.6 inches 9.4 x 4 x 0.6 inches Games Switch games that support Handheld Mode All Switch Games Colors Yellow, gray, turquoise, plus Pokemon Sword and Shield editions Gray or Red and Blue Joy-Cons; multiple options available

Design

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

The Switch Lite earns its name by shedding inches and ounces (and a key feature) off of the classic Switch design. First off, you'll notice that the buttons are permanently attached to the Switch's body, unlike the detachable Joy-Cons found on the standard Switch.

And while the Switch has long been a portable console, it was likely a bit too large for some pockets and pouches. So, it makes sense that the Switch Lite (8.2 x 3.6 x 0.6 inches) takes up less space than the Switch (9.4 x 4 x 0.6 inches). And at 9.8 ounces, the Switch Lite 30% lighter than the 14.1-ounce Switch.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

And while this might not be crucial for you, the Switch Lite replaces the four directional buttons on the left Joy-Con for a traditional D-pad. Classic gamers around our office have already voiced their support for this.

Display

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

The Switch Lite's shrinking size also applies to its screen. The Switch's little brother rocks a 5.5-inch touch screen that's trimmed down from the 6.2-inch touch panel in its predecessor.

In Nintendo's comparison chart, the company only specified this difference, so it stands to reason that the Switch Lite will also feature a 1280 x 720-pixel LCD screen.

Games

If you get a Switch Lite as a present, but expected a Switch, don't worry: most of the same games play on both. The Switch Lite only lacks built-in support for non-handheld games, such as 1-2-Switch.

Fortunately, there's a workaround for playing games meant for tabletop mode. All you need are controllers that support wireless connections, and pair them with the Switch Lite.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Play Modes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While the Switch's dock allows you to switch between TV mode and handheld mode, and even detach the Joy-Con controllers to hold them separately while the Switch is on a tabletop, the Switch Lite isn't playing that game.

Instead, the Switch Lite is one non-detachable brick whose controllers are permanently connected, making it playable in handheld mode only. It doesn't work with Nintendo's dock, either.

Battery Life

Looking for the best battery life possible? Nintendo's made your decision a little harder with its latest models. The Switch Lite is rated for 3 to 7 hours, which was better than the original Switch (approx. 2.5 to 6.5 hours) from 2017.

Nintendo's latest regular Switch, model number HAC-001(01), though, is rated to last between 4.5 and 9 hours on a single charge.

Price and Value

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The $299 Nintendo Switch is not going to break most budgets, but the Switch Lite is definitely going to appeal to the price conscious gamers (as well as the price conscious parents of gamers). At $199, the Switch Lite is two-thirds the price of the original, and as we've noted above, there's little that it can't do in terms of playing most games in the Switch library.

Our recommendation

As you might guess, the Switch Lite is best for gamers on the go. It's also $100 cheaper, but its $199 price tag is still not something I'd classify as a cheap impulse buy.

The Switch Lite lighter and smaller, but all of its tradeoffs will make it a tough sell for gamers who prefer to play on a TV. If it wasn't for the 2019 Switch (HAC-001(01)), and if the Switch Lite's battery life were better, the smaller console could be a more convincing alternative, but as it stands now, it's too meager a bonus.

So, if you play games on your TV, you'll probably want to stick with the standard Nintendo Switch.