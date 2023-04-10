iPhone 15 Pro leak just revealed impossibly small bezels

The quest for the all-screen iPhone almost looks complete. At least it appears that way based on a new leak from a tipster who's usually famous for Samsung Galaxy-related rumors.

According to a tweet from Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) (opens in new tab), the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have almost impossibly thin bezels. Based on the measurements provided, the iPhone 15 Pro would have bezels that are 1.55mm thick, compared to 2.1mm for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Why do I want you to believe this is true? Because the evidence comes not only from CAD renderings, but also from physical objects: the glass cover of the iPhone, is part of the phone, not a protective film. So its bezel is equal to the bezel of the phone.bezel：15=14P＞15P pic.twitter.com/FRkLi2b4zRApril 8, 2023 See more

The leaker says the "evidence comes not only from CAD renderings, but also from physical objects: the glass cover of the iPhone, is part of the phone, not a protective film." So Ice Universe is basically doubling down on the claim from last month that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have the thinnest bezels yet in a a phone.

This is on top of other design upgrades we've heard for the iPhone 15 Pro series, which includes a rounder design, titanium alloy sides (which are stronger but lighter than aluminum) and solid-state buttons to replace the physical buttons, complete with haptic feedback. In fact, the iPhone 15 Pro's ringer switch will apparently become a button as well.

Meanwhile, it looks like the iPhone 15's bezels will be the same size as they were on the iPhone 14 Pro, which is par for the course with iPhone 15 rumors since we're sensing that Apple is neglecting the regular iPhone 15 this year in favor of the Pro models.

One more reason to go iPhone 15 Pro this year

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

If you haven't been following the iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro leaks so far, it really seems like the Pro and Pro Max are going to be in a league of their own. In fact, I recently outlined 7 ways the iPhone 15 Pro will blow away the iPhone 15.

This includes a new 3nm A17 Bionic chip that should deliver even more power and improved efficiency than the A16 chip that's likely destined for the standard iPhone 15. Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may offer faster USB-C charging and data transfer speeds than the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, depending on how Apple implements the standard.

Then you have the 120Hz ProMotion display, which is tipped to once again to be an iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max exclusive. Yes, the iPhone 15 is expected to get a Dynamic Island at the top of its screen, but it doesn't seem like the upcoming phone will offer an always-on display like the current iPhone 14 Pro models do.

One feature that could be slated for the iPhone 15 Pro Max only centers around a powerful periscope zoom lens for improved zoom capabilities. Add in faster Wi-Fi 6E for the iPhone 15 Pro series and there's a lot of reasons to go Pro for the new iPhones this year.