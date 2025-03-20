How to watch ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off' 2025 online – episode 1 streaming now

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding are back with "The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025" – the celeb version of "The Great British Baking Show". The new season sees 20 celebrity bakers head into the iconic tent to battle it out for the title of star baker, as well as the chance to raise money for U.K. charity Stand Up 2 Cancer.

Read on below for how to watch "The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025" online, and potentially for free. Abroad? Unblock Channel 4 and watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025’ online – channel, start time, and free streaming options "The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025" (season 8) premiered in the U.K. on Sunday, March 16. New episodes drop every Sunday. • WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K. restricted)

• U.S. — TBC

• Unblock any stream

Each episode of "The Great Celebrity Bake Off" sees different celebrities take each other on to secure the title of star baker and win the iconic GBBO apron.

This year sees celebrities include social media personality Amelia Dimoldenberg (2.9M+ followers), host of "YouTube's Chicken Shop Date," plus comedians Adam Buxton and Chris Ramsey, breakfast radio presenter Roman Kemp and model Ellie Goldstein.

There's a new judge in the mix too, with Prue Leith's friend Caroline Waldegrave on testing duties for this series. You can expect the usual soggy bottoms and raw dough disasters.

This spin-off of “The Great British Bake Off” is a proper treat. Read on and we explain in our guide below how to watch “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025” online from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025' for FREE

You can watch all of "The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025" on Channel 4’s FREE on-demand service. The service also has every prior series of "The Great Celebrity Bake Off" format available, as well as series 8 to 15 of “The Great British Bake Off”, if you’re after more baking action from the tent. Outside the U.K.? Channel4.com will be blocked but don't worry — you can still watch “Celebrity Bake Off 2025” when you download a VPN and change your location back to the U.K..

How to watch ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025’ live online from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025” on Channel 4’s streaming service All 4?

You can still watch every episode of "The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025" for Stand Up 2 Cancer online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it's ideal for viewers out of the country keen on some tasty comfort viewing.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Channel 4 and stream "The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025" online.

Watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 in other places around the world

"The Great Celebrity Bake Off" is usually only broadcast in Britain but it's worth keeping an eye below in case this latest series gets a later airing where you live.

Can I watch ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025’ online in Australia?

This year’s edition of “The Great Celebrity Bake Off” doesn’t have a release date in Australia just yet.

Out of the country? As explained above, if you download a VPN like NordVPN, you can access your favorite shows and platforms no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025’ online in the U.S.

While Netflix is home to “The Great British Baking Show” (aka “The Great British Bake Off”) in the U.S., the same can’t be said of its charity spin-off. “The Great Celebrity Bake Off” isn’t licensed in the States at the moment, so American viewers of this cosy cooking show won’t be able to watch this celeb-stuffed version.

Currently traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — check out our guide above to watch “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025” from anywhere when you purchase a VPN.

Can I watch ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025’ online in Canada?

Similar to the U.S., “The Great Celebrity Bake Off” isn’t available in Canada – only “The Great British Bake Off” is available to stream online through CBC Gem. Viewers require access to All 4 to watch the show.

Of course, if you're a Brit visiting Canada, you can use a VPN to watch “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025” on Channel 4 – from anywhere in the world.

Everything you need to know about ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025’

Here's everything you could possibly want to know about "The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025" FAQ:

‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025,’ full list of contestants:

Adam Buxton

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Chris Ramsey

Ellie Goldstein

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Gloria Hunniford

Jamali Maddix

Jim Howick

Kate Garraway

Maxine Peake

Meera Syal

Phil Wang

Rebecca Lucy Taylor

Roman Kemp

Rosie Ramsey

Sarah Beeny

Scarlette Douglas

Sophie Willan

Stuart Douglas

Tommy Tiernan

‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025’ trailer

Before you read up on how to watch “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025” online below, check out the following trailer:

Who will be presenting ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025’?

Regular hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will return for to cause more chaos in the kitchen for this year’s “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025" in aid of British charity Cancer Research UK.

Who will be the judges on ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025’

Long-time judge Paul Hollywood is back, but Prue Leith has been replaced by her friend Caroline Waldegrave.