How to watch 'The Great British Bake Off' season 15 online from anywhere, start time

"The Great British Bake Off" takes a traditional and gentle pursuit frequently undertaken by grandmas, shoves it in the oven turned up to 11, and lightly drizzles it with innuendo for the benefit of judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. "Bake Off" season 15 is upon us so bring on the high stakes cakes.

Read on for how to watch "The Great British Bake Off" season 15 from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE!

'The Great British Bake Off' season 15, Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "The Great British Bake Off" S15 airs Tuesday 24 September at 8pm on Channel 4 (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT).

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Netflix

• Australia — Foxtel Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

What else could a 44-year-old car mechanic from Essex, a retired American university lecturer living in Yorkshire and a septuagenarian former nail technician from Kent possibly have in common? But, that said, who doesn't love cakes.

Season 15 of "The Great British Bake Off" – known as "The Great British Baking Show" in the U.S. – proves that the British passion for watching complete strangers bake whilst, let's be honest, hoping it all goes horribly wrong shows no sign of abating.

If you're a fan of "The Great British Sewing Bee", you'll be aware of "Bake Off's" appeal. And the innuendo that always goes over Prue's head (the hosts are always keen to slip one in when she's least expecting it).

Ready for a fresh batch of bakers? Read on for where to watch "The Great British Bake Off" season 15 online and from anywhere, including U.S. and U.K dates.

Watch 'The Great British Bake Off' season 15 free online

In the U.K., the highly-anticipated "The Great British Bake Off" season 15 will premiere on Tuesday, September 24 at 8pm on Channel 4 (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT) and then be available to stream for FREE on Channel 4.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss "Bake Off" 2024? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2024 from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "The Great British Bake Off" season 15, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch 'The Great British Baking Show' 2024 in the U.S.

"The Great British Bake Off" is "The Great British Baking Show" in America – same show, slightly different name. Season 15 – or 'Collection 12' as Netflix dubs it – is available in the U.S. on Netflix from Friday, September 27. Previous seasons also available to binge there.

Watch 'The Great British Baking Show' 2024 in Canada

As in the U.S., "The Great British Bake Off" is called "The Great British Baking Show" and is available on Netflix from Friday, September 27. Previous seasons also available to binge there and CBC Gem. Again, Netflix refers to season 15 as 'Collection 12'.

How to watch 'The Great British Bake Off' season 15 online in Australia

"The Great British Bake Off" season 15 is available to stream on Foxtel Now and also available on Apple TV.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. release date (C4) U.S. release date (Netflix) Episode 1: Cake week September 24, 2024 September 27, 2024 Episode 2: Biscuit week October 1, 2024 October 4, 2024 Episode 3 October 8, 2024 October 11, 2024 Episode 4 October 15, 2024 October 18, 2024 Episode 5 October 22, 2024 October 25, 2024 Episode 6 October 29, 2024 November 1, 2024 Episode 7 November 5, 2024 November 8, 2024 Episode 8 November 12, 2024 November 15, 2024 Episode 9 November 19, 2024 November 22, 2024 Episode 10: Grand final November 26, 2024 November 29, 2024

"GBBO" cast season 15 / Collection 12 (2024)

Andy, 44, Car Mechanic (Essex)

Family lies not only at the centre of Andy’s world, but also of his baking. As a child, baking alongside his mum, Andy first learned the much-loved family staples: apple crumble to follow a Sunday roast and Bakewell tarts made using pastry offcuts (to make sure nothing went to waste) among them. Now, he bakes for his partner, Nickie, and hopes to inspire his daughter, Maisie, to follow in his baking footsteps – always with the aim of making his adored mum proud!

Christiaan, 33, Menswear Designer (London)

Born in Emmen, Christiaan studied fashion in Amsterdam and then moved to the UK seven years ago, arriving in London to work for a leading fashion brand. He loves nurturing his veg patch and dancing away in his kitchen to his favourite pop tunes! His eye for fashion and design is definitely something he brings to his bakes, which are meticulously detailed and beautiful, as well as his love of gardening – floral scents and citrus notes are among his favourite flavours. Bread is where he finds comfort – reminding him of the age-shaped bakes his mum would make for him and his siblings on their birthdays.

Dylan, 20, Retail temp (Buckinghamshire)

Curiosity for culture runs through Dylan’s veins and he loves to travel. He recently took a gap year travelling through Southeast Asia, exploring the food and meeting new people at every stop. With influence from his artistic mum, he has always loved to paint and will paint Japanese-inspired characters and cartoons on his t-shirts. Super-proud of his fusion roots – his mother is Indian and his father Japanese–Belgian – Dylan loves experimenting with sweet and spice in his baking. His presentation style is influenced by the beautiful Japanese bakes he tried on his travels and through following the work of French pâtissérie chefs on social media.

Georgi, 34, Paediatric Nurse (Carmarthenshire)

Georgie’s love of food, and particularly of baking, is firmly embedded in her Italian roots and in the days she spent cooking with her Nonna Rosa. Georgie is a nature-loving forager, who takes inspiration from the food growing in the fields and hedgerows around her, as well as the abundance in her garden and the discoveries she has made on her travels. She is a self-proclaimed cannoli connoisseur! Along with a husband and three children at home in their Welsh farmhouse, Georgie has ten chickens, two ducks, two dogs and a cat. She has an impressive collection of crockery and tableware (to the point of obsession) and loves to sing in her kitchen – musicals, and especially The Phantom of the Opera, are a favourite.

Gill, 53, Senior Category Manager (Lancashire)

Gill is convinced that her love of precision data and her inherent creativity are the perfect match for successful baking. She can’t remember a time when she didn’t bake – growing up, baking was very much a family activity. Since her father passed away in 2015, Gill has used baking as a source of comfort and has put her skills to good use, raising money for Alzheimer’s charities in his memory. Pies, cakes and pastry, including her dad’s signature lemon meringue pie, were staples of her childhood, so her baking is traditional in style with a modern twist. Her sticky toffee Christmas pudding has been a hit at family celebrations for the past five years! Gill’s claim to fame? In 1993 she was the UK’s youngest ever driving instructor, aged 21.

Hazel, 71, Former Nail Technician (Kent)

Married to her childhood sweetheart for 51 years, Hazel has four children, one of whom still lives at home while the other three, and her ten grandchildren, all live close by. She loves nothing more than to gather everyone together for dinners and parties, and especially loves their get-togethers at Christmas. Ask Hazel to make you a birthday cake and it may well come with working parts – she has made several ‘car’ cakes with remote-controlled wheels and working lights. Her granddaughter’s seventh birthday cake was a carousel with 500 edible diamonds that took Hazel two weeks to make!

Illiyin, 31, Birth Trauma Specialist Midwife (Norfolk)

Born in London as one of eight siblings, Illiyin grew up in Norfolk in a busy household in which she helped her mum to bake, soon becoming the go-to family member for birthday cakes. Living in a community of myriad cultures and nationalities, Illiyin is inspired by the ingredients and flavours of many different cuisines. For example, she loves using Middle Eastern ingredients, such as dried fruits, nuts, honey, rose and mint, in her cakes; while her savoury bakes are typically inspired by the flavours of the Caribbean. A qualified midwife and published author, Illiyin now freelances to help women as they embark on their parenthood journey. She lives with her sister and nieces, and her Spanish husband and their two young children.

Jeff, 67, Former University Lecturer (West Yorkshire)

Originally from the Bronx, in New York, Jeff arrived in the UK in 1979, when he emigrated with his English girlfriend (now wife), whom he’d met while she was hitchhiking her way across America and he was a sports coach for a summer camp. They have lived in Yorkshire since 1987. A keen and competitive sportsman, Jeff has now hung up his basketball boots, but still loves swimming, going to the gym and long countryside walks. He began baking in earnest when his children were little, having learned the basics from his grandmother and Hungarian great-grandmother when he himself was a child. As you might hope (and perhaps even expect), he makes a mean New York Cheesecake.

John, 37, Directorate Support Manager (West Midlands)

Born and bred in the West Midlands, John has been a hairdresser and an estate agent, but he found his calling working in the NHS, keeping schedules and theatre bookings running like clockwork. His job keeps him busy, so after work his favourite pastime is to relax at home with his cavapoo, Stanley. Over weekends, you can find John and Stanley hitting the countryside for long walks. John learned to bake with his nan, making fairy cakes and pies, and now bakes to honour his nan’s memory and pass on the skills she taught him to his two young nephews. He loves classic bakes with a twist – using herbs and other flavourings to give his bakes something different. His favourite bake, though, is a classic lemon tart.

Mike, 29, Farm Manager (Wiltshire)

Shortlisted for Young Farmer of the Year at the 2024 National Arable and Grassland Awards, and considered a friend to all, Mike is a fourth-generation farmer, working on his family farm alongside his parents and sister. He is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community within farming and was an ambassador for the National Farmers Union in 2022. Amazingly, Mike is growing all the flowers for his upcoming wedding to partner Matt. Mike’s baking style is homely and wholesome. He likes making big, hearty bakes using high-quality local ingredients that can satisfy lots of people at parties and gatherings. He especially loves using seasonal fruits and edible flowers from his garden and farm – and is even making his own wedding cake.

Nelly, 44, Palliative Care Assistant (Dorset)

Alongside her busy job in night-time palliative care, Nelly is a devoted mum to two young boys, who, with her husband Chand, are the biggest fans of her bakes. Nelly grew up with her dad in Slovakia, then moved to Austria to study nursing. Her dad loved to bake bread, but wasn’t keen on sweet baking, so it was only as an adult, after she had attempted a neighbour’s gingerbread recipe, that Nelly extended her skills. Completely self-taught, Nelly loves adding the flavours of Slovakian cuisine into her bakes, as well as spices representing her husband’s Pakistani heritage – apple and cinnamon are among her favourite ingredients.

Sumayah, 19, Dentistry Student (Lancashire)

Presently on her gap year, Sumayah is indulging her sweet tooth before going onto study Dentistry. She lives in Lancashire with her parents and siblings and not only aced her sciences, but is incredibly creative, too – she is a keen sewer, making her own clothes, and has recently taken up photography. An entirely self-taught baker, Sumayah meticulously researches her creations, combining myriad techniques and recipes to create an eclectic and imaginative fusion of cultures and flavours. The project that confirmed her love for baking was a macaron tower she made for her aunt’s mehndi wedding celebration – the result stood 1 metre tall, included 240 macarons in four different flavours, and a cascade of flowers.

'The Great British Bake Off' season 15 FAQ

Where is "The Great British Bake Off" filmed? The 15th season of the show was filmed over a 10-week period in the grounds of the Welford Park Estate in Berkshire, England. Die-hard "Bake Off" fans can stay in a cottage in the grounds of the estate from £150 per night.