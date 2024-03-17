How to watch ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024’ online – stream the series 7 from anywhere

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, Bake Off’s mischievous hosts, are back to usher 20 famous faces into the iconic white tent to raise money for a good cause. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be scrutinizing the skills – or baking "nils" – of figures like Danny Dyer and Spice Girl Mel B as they whip up a range of bakes, all in the name of national charity "Stand Up To Cancer".

Read on below for how to watch "The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024" online, and potentially for free. And if you find yourself away from home, you can always stream the series from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024’ online – channel, start time, and free streaming options The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 begins on Sunday, March 17 and runs until the final on Sunday, April 14. ► Time: 7:40 p.m. GMT / 3:40 p.m. ET / 12:40 p.m. PT ► Watch FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.) ► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Each episode will find a quartet of celebrity contestants going head-to-head in the Signature, Technical, and Showstopper challenges, with each eager to receive the ‘Star Baker’ accolade.

"Doctor Who" actor Jodie Whitaker will exchange her sonic screwdriver for some oven gloves as she competes with English singer Paloma Faith and TikTok sensation Munya Chawawa to turn out the best bakes.

Danny Dyer will don an apron alongside Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert, TV presenter Yinka Bokinni, and “Bo’ Selecta!” star Leigh Francis in the second episode of the series. Fingers crossed that Dyer’s cakes don't live up to his name.

And, while we know Spice Girl Mel B can command a stage, will her Showstopper outshine the constructed confections of Dermot O’Leary and “Dancing on Ice” judge Oti Mabuse, and spice up the lives of our two exacting judges?

This spin-off of “The Great British Bake Off” is a sweet, gut-busting treat, and we explain in our guide below how to watch “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024” online from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024' for FREE

You can watch "The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024" live on Channel 4 from Sunday, March 17 at 7:40 p.m. GMT (BST from March 31). There will be five episodes in total, with episodes airing once a week at the same time each week. You can also stream the series live online through All 4, Channel 4’s on-demand service. However, you’ll need to have a valid TV license to do so. Need to catch up? New episodes of “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024” will be made available through <a href="http://channel4.com/" data-link-merchant="channel4.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Channel 4’s FREE on-demand service on-demand shortly after broadcast. The service also has <a href="https://www.channel4.com/programmes/the-great-british-bake-off" data-link-merchant="channel4.com"" data-link-merchant="channel4.com"">every prior series of "The Great Celebrity Bake Off" format available, as well as <a href="https://www.channel4.com/programmes/the-great-british-bake-off" data-link-merchant="channel4.com"" data-link-merchant="channel4.com"" data-link-merchant="channel4.com"">series 8 to 14 of “The Great British Bake Off”, if you’re after more baking action from the tent. Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024” live or on-demand when you download a <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="channel4.com"" data-link-merchant="channel4.com"" data-link-merchant="channel4.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">VPN.

How to watch ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024’ live online from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024” on Channel 4’s streaming service All 4?

You can still watch every episode of “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024” for Stand Up for Cancer online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers out of the country keen on some tasty comfort viewing. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Channel 4 and stream "The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024" online.

Watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off in other places around the world

The "Great British Baking Show" or "Bake Off" as it's known in the U.K. is usually just broadcast in Britain but it's worth keeping an eye below in case this latest series gets an airing where you live.

Can I watch ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024’ online in Australia?

This year’s edition of “The Great Celebrity Bake Off” doesn’t have a release date in Australia just yet. While seasons 2 through 6 of the show can be streamed with a Binge or Foxtel Now subscription, there aren’t any sources confirming when series 7, or “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024,” will get its debut on these services.

Out of the country? As explained above, if you download a VPN like NordVPN, you can access your favorite shows and platforms no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024’ online in the U.S.

While Netflix is home to “The Great British Baking Show” (aka “The Great British Bake Off”) in the U.S., the same can’t be said of its charity spin-off. “The Great Celebrity Bake Off” isn’t licensed in the States at the moment, so American viewers of this cosy cooking show won’t be able to watch this celeb-stuffed version.

Currently traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — check out our guide above to watch “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024” from anywhere when you purchase a VPN.

Can I watch ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024’ online in Canada?

Similar to the U.S., “The Great Celebrity Bake Off” isn’t available in Canada – only “The Great British Bake Off” is available to stream online through CBC Gem. Viewers require access to All 4 to watch the show.

Of course, if you're a Brit visiting Canada, you can use a VPN to watch “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024” on Channel 4 – from anywhere in the world.

Everything you need to know about ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024’

Here's everything you could possibly want to know about Celebrity Bake Off season 7 in our "The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024" FAQ:

‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024,’ full list of contestants:

Jodie Whittaker (episode 1)

Paloma Faith (episode 1)

Munya Chawawa (episode 1)

Spencer Matthews (episode 1)

Danny Dyer (episode 2)

Rhod Gilbert (episode 2)

Yinka Bokinni (episode 2)

Leigh Francis (episode 2)

David O'Doherty (episode 3)

Oti Mabuse (episode 3)

Gabby Logan (episode 3)

Suzi Ruffell (episode 3)

Dermot O'Leary (episode 4)

Greg James (episode 4)

Fern Brady (episode 4)

Mel B (episode 4)

Richard Coles (episode 5)

Sara Cox (episode 5)

Joe Locke (episode 5)

Adam Hills (episode 5)

‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024,’ episode schedule

“The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024” series 7 episode 1 – Sunday, March 17

“The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024” series 7 episode 2 – Sunday, March 24

“The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024” series 7 episode 3 – Sunday, March 31

“The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024” series 7 episode 4 – Sunday, April 7

“The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024” series 7 episode 5 – Sunday, April 14

‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024’ trailer

Before you read up on how to watch “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024” online below, check out the following trailer:

Who will be presenting ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024’?

Regular hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will return for to cause more chaos in the kitchen for this year’s “The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024,” in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Who will be the judges on ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024’

Long-time judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be back to judge the 2024 charity edition of Bake Off, although Leith has announced she's taking a break from her role on the OG show.