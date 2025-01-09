Sling TV just added 11 free new channels — including a show rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Sling is our favorite cable TV alternative. Sure, it went through a recent price hike, but so did .... well, every other live TV streaming service.

Besides, price hikes are irrelevant if you're using a free streaming service, and Sling has one of the best, Sling Freestream. It just added a bunch of new, free channels to Freestream, giving the free streaming service over 430 channels and over 41,000 on-demand shows and movies.

As reported by Cord Cutters News, Sling just added 11 new channels to Freestream this week. That's on top of dozens of other recent additions that included 12 new channels back in July, including "Doctor Who," "Baywatch," "Top Gear" and more.

This time, the names being added aren't quite as big as those three, but there is a hidden gem in the list. According to Cord Cutter News' reporting, one of the channels Sling is adding to Freestream is a "Kim's Convenience" channel, which will stream episodes of the acclaimed, yet still under-the-radar, Canadian sitcom. That's a big addition to Freestream — the show has a 100% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes across its five seasons, and the audience rating isn't much lower.

Aside from that, some of the offerings include Homeful, a channel devoted to home improvement and a channel devoted to "The Life and Times of Wyatt Earp," which was the first Western TV show that was written for adults. Here's the full list of all 11 new free channels coming to Sling Freestream:

Homeful

"Kim’s Convenience"

Lacrosse TV

"Fifth Gear"

"Popular Science"

The Asylum

"The Doctor"

"The Doctor Blake Mysteries"

"The Life and Times of Wyatt Earp"

"The Sherlock Mysteries"

"Alien Nation"

"Z Nation"

What is 'Kim's Convenience'?

If you're unfamiliar with "Kim's Convenience," that's understandable. While critically beloved, the Canadian sitcom was relatively unknown outside of its home country. The show follows the Korean-Canadian Kim family as they run their convenience store in the Moss Park neighborhood of Toronto. The main cast features the family's patriarch and matriarch Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and Umma (Jean Yoon). It also stars Andrea Bang as their daughter Janet and Simu Liu as their estranged son Jung.

Season 1 Opening Scenes Supercut! | Kim's Convenience - YouTube Watch On

Honestly, the show is probably best known for launching Simu Liu's career, which has since included a supporting role in "Barbie" and, of course, the lead role in the Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." But in Canada, it won numerous awards and was nominated for even more. So check it out now on Freestream or Netflix, though the latter will of course require a Netflix subscription.

