Super Tuesday live stream 2024: How to watch online from anywhere

Super Tuesday is a bell weather for determining the eventual nominee of each political party at the next presidential election in November. Joe Biden's candidacy looks a near-certainty, but Donald Trump could land a telling blow to Nikki Haley's hopes this week.

CNN, Fox News and MSNBC are providing Super Tuesday coverage around the clock, while major networks like ABC, NBC and CBS also have dedicated programming — viewers abroad can watch their preferred coverage from anywhere with a VPN.

Presidential contests are set to be held in 16 states on Super Tuesday: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Former U.S. Ambassador Haley secured her first victory of the Republican primaries with a win in Washington DC and is vowing to keep campaigning until at least mid-July, when the next Republican National Convention takes place.

However, the decision may be taken out of her hands if Super Tuesday 2024 doesn't go her way. With Trump streaking ahead in the race, it's very possible that Haley's funding will run dry and force her withdrawal.

All signs point to a repeat of 2020's presidential election. In the meantime, here's how to watch Super Tuesday 2024 live streams from anywhere.

How to watch Super Tuesday 2024 in the U.S.

Sling TV : Both the Orange and Blue packages offer CNN, while Blue also has ABC, NBC and Fox News. Sling Blue also comes with a free month of News Extra (usually $6/month), which features 10 more channels including News Nation and BBC World News.

As an occasion of enormous national interest, news channels are running around-the-clock Super Tuesday coverage, including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, while major broadcasters like ABC, NBC and CBS are also carrying dedicated Super Tuesday programming.

If you've cut the cord, don't worry about missing out on your preferred coverage. You can watch these channels on a cable TV alternative, such as our favorites Sling and Fubo.

Sling carries CNN on all of its plans, while CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, ABC and NBC are available through Sling Blue, though ABC is only available in select locations. Fubo offers all of the channels listed above.

They're also available on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

You can watch your local CBS station's live feed with Paramount Plus with Showtime ($11.99/month) too.

Watch Super Tuesday 2024 from anywhere

How to watch Super Tuesday 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently off traveling in a country where your favorite news channel isn’t available? With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can continue to access your preferred coverage online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and for us the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

