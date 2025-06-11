How to watch 'Art of the Surge' season 2 online from anywhere – potentially for free

"Art of the Surge" season 2 invites viewers to "get closer to a United States president than anyone in history." What it reveals about America and Donald J. Trump remains to be seen, but you can judge it for yourself now that season two is streaming...

Below is our guide to how to watch "Art of the Surge" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Art of the Surge' season 2: date, streaming info, TV channel "Art of the Surge" season 2 episodes 4 and 5 land Wednesday, June 11 exclusively on FoxNation.

• U.S. — FoxNation (7-day trial) (via Sling TV or Hulu)

• Watch from anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The first three episodes revealed Trump on the campaign trail from a McDonald's Drive-Thru all the way through to Mar-a-Lago and the moment of victory with the President's inner circle. From that point, it's access all areas as the POTUS train starts rolling - ringing the bell at the NYSE, a SpaceX launch with the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

The next two episodes (4 & 5) follow Trump (now also the 47th President) to the Army-Navy game and a huge celebration at Mar-a-Lago. Trump Force One is now airborne but enemies are gathering to make things difficult for the new administration. There are two more episodes to come and, probably, season 3 down the line. History, or one version of it, in real time.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "Art of the Surge" season 2 online – including any free streams.

How to watch 'Art of the Surge' season 2 from abroad

Outside the U.S. at the moment and blocked from watching "Art of the Surge" season 2 on FoxNation or your usual U.S. streaming platform?

You can still watch your favorite TV shows from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch 'Art of the Surge' season 2 in the U.S. online and without cable

"Art of the Surge" season 2 episodes 1 to 3 have already premiered on FoxNation, and episodes 4 & 5 land on Wednesday, June 11.

FoxNation has a 7-day FREE TRIAL on offer and is also available via a live TV streaming platforms like Sling TV or Hulu with Live TV.

You can also sign up for the free trial offer on the FoxNation app (annual subscription only).

Away from home? Don't panic. You can still watch "Art of the Surge" by using a VPN to unblock FoxNation. We recommend NordVPN.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox, Fox Nation, NBC (selected cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get 50% off their first month.

Can I watch 'Art of the Surge' season 2 in Canada?

'Art of the Surge' season 2 has no release date in Canada as yet but see below if you are an American citizen in the Great White North on holiday.

Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to watch FoxNation or your usual streaming service from anywhere on the planet. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Art of the Surge' season 2 in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there is no release date for 'Art of the Surge' season 2 in the U.K. as yet. The first season dropped on X (@ArtoftheSurge) but season 2 is exclusive to FoxNation in the United States. If that changes you'll hear about it here first.

Remember, U.S. nationals visiting the U.K. can use NordVPN to unblock FoxNation and watch "Art of the Surge" season 2 now.

Can I watch 'Art of the Surge' season 2 in Australia?

Unfortunately, there is no release date for 'Art of the Surge' season 2 in Australia as yet but if that changes you'll hear about it here first.

Meanwhile, U.S. nationals visiting Australia can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.

'Art of the Surge' season 2 - Episode guide

Season 02 Episode 01: "Not A Normal Situation": A rare inside look at Trump's fight for the White House; it starts in a McDonald's Drive-Thru all the way through the final minutes of election morning and the campaign. (Stream NOW)

S02 E02: "The Biggest Comeback": Inside the campaign headquarters, Mar-a-Lago and the President's inner circle in the final hours and minutes of the win. (Stream NOW)

S02 E03: "Where No Man Has Gone Before": Donald Trump is crowned Patriot of the Year and then it's off to ring the bell at the NYSE; it's back to MSG, but the UFC; witness a SpaceX launch alongside President Trump and Elon Musk. (Stream NOW)

S02 E04: "The Don Diplomacy": Going inside the President Trump box at the Army-Navy game; attending business meetings and a big bash at Mar-a-Lago; meet the men and women of Trump Force One; boarding it for a trip to Greenland. (Weds, June 11)

S02 E05: "The Confirmation Clash": As Donald Trump becomes the 47th President, enemies try to derail his cabinet picks; watch the President, his team and allies help Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard overcome the swamp's dirtiest tricks. (Weds, June 11)

S02 E06: "TBA": (Weds, June 18)

S02 E07: "TBA": (Weds, June 18)