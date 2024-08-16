When is 'Deadpool & Wolverine' coming to streaming?

At this point, it's safe to call "Deadpool & Wolverine" a phenomenon, right?

Even if I personally didn't fall quite as much in love with it as I wanted to — here's my "Deadpool & Wolverine" review if you want to know why — the latest Marvel movie was one of the most-anticipated releases of the year.

Since its release at the end of July, "Deadpool & Wolverine" has gone on to become the second-biggest movie of 2024, and has won big praise from MCU fans the world over, thanks in no small part to the cavalcade of "Deadpool & Wolverine" cameos and surprises baked into the plot.

Being such a big movie, I'd bet plenty of superhero movie fans are keen to find out when Deadpool & Wolverine" will be streaming on Disney Plus so they can plan their second, third, or fourth rewatch later down the line. Here's what we know about the "Deadpool & Wolverine" streaming date right now.

When will 'Deadpool & Wolverine' be available to stream?

If we look at some of the most recent MCU efforts — "The Marvels", "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" and "Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania" — you'll note that all three of those movies came to Disney Plus 89 days after their theatrical release.

If "Deadpool & Wolverine" follows that same pattern, then the Merc with the Mouth's latest caper could be available to stream on Disney Plus on or around Tuesday, October 22, 2024. Of course, it'll come to Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) storefronts like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Google Play before dropping on Disney Plus, but we don't have a confirmed date on that front, either.

Since "Deadpool & Wolverine" is doing so well at the box office, it seems likely that the House of Mouse will be keen to keep the movie in theaters for as long as possible. In fact, we might be better off looking to Disney's other 2024 success story, "Inside Out 2" — which has raked in just shy of $1.6 billion so far — to make an educated guess about the "Deadpool & Wolverine" streaming date.

Looking ahead to when "Inside Out 2" will be available on Disney Plus, we guessed that the biggest movie of the year (which is still in theaters), would likely hit Disney Plus sometime in September or October. That's based on the movie's 100-day theatrical run and the Blu-ray and DVD release date of September 10.

Given that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is now the second-biggest movie of the year, it's certainly possible that Disney could delay its streaming debut to even later in the year. But until we get an official answer from Disney themselves, we'll stick with our best guess, above.