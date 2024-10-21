'Daredevil: Born Again' just got an official Disney Plus release date — plus a leaked trailer

"Daredevil: Born Again" is officially coming to Disney Plus next March.

Marvel hosted a “Marvel Fanfare With CB Cebulski” panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday and it featured a few MCU stars (h/t Variety). Specifically, Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) attended, and it soon became apparent why.

The stars' surprise appearance was quickly justified when the panel revealed that Marvel's "Daredevil: Born Again" will be released on Disney Plus on March 4, 2025. This tracks with what Disney had previously said in an upfront presentation to advertisers when it tipped that the follow-up to Netflix's "Daredevil" would come in March 2025.

Marvel also revealed a sneak preview of the new show at NYCC in the form of a two-and-a-half-minute trailer. The trailer hasn't been released to the public yet, but it has leaked on X (Twitter) — more on that in a moment.

Whether or not "Daredevil: Born Again" is the next upcoming MCU show or not, it's definitely the most-anticipated show slated to come after the ongoing "Agatha All Along." Here's a brief rundown of this first leaked trailer revealed — and which character is a clear audience favorite.

'Daredevil: Born Again' leaked trailer reveals a major MCU fan favorite

(Image credit: Future)

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" follow

Marvel's official synopsis of "Daredevil: Born Again" reads: "Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

And in the leaked first trailer we definitely get a preview of this "David versus Goliath" battle between Murdock and Fisk. At the 1:30 mark of the trailer we even get a peak at an ominous sitdown between the two in what foreshadows an epic showdown over the course of the upcoming season.

(Image credit: Marvel/Netflix)

But before that, we get two major character reveals. Granted, we knew (or at least had it on good authority) that these two characters were coming. But to see them in the flesh is ... something else.

First up is Hector Ayala, who dons the White Tiger suit at around the 20-second mark. Kamar de los Reyes will be playing the Hispanic superhero, though his untimely death from cancer in 2023 may complicate Marvel's original plans for the character. Regardless, Reyes got a loud cheer from the audience when he donned the white suit.

The other person to get a loud cheer from the NYCC crowd? Unsurprisingly, it was Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle aka the Punisher. Bernthal was already confirmed to reprise as Castle in "Daredevil: Born Again" but that made it no less exciting to see him revealed as an angry man pinning Murdock by the throat up against a locker while holding a hatchet.

Want to know about every upcoming Marvel movie and TV show coming to the MCU? Don't worry, we've got you covered with this handy guide to every MCU show and movie that's been announced, and even a few that haven't.