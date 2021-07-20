Deadpool 3: Everything we know so far

Deadpool 3 could be a very unique MCU movie. Yes, Disney's first R-rated superhero is in the same cinematic universe as Spider-Man, following the Disney-Fox deal, and he'll be keeping things blue for his third outing.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that Deadpool 3 is the only R-rated Marvel project in development at the house of mouse, so the acquisition didn't muzzle the merc, as some fans thought it might.

Deadpool 3 will be a proud member of the MCU when it releases, and Feige confirmed that the script was being worked on earlier this year. Filming isn't set to start until 2022 at the earliest though, with Ryan Reynolds' busy schedule and the multitude of Marvel project currently in development being the culprit.

Deadpool took a while to get off the ground, with Reynolds telling Jimmy Fallon that he'd been trying to get it made for 11 years. Of course, the infamous test footage leaked when Fox didn't seem to be doing anything to move things along, fans loved it, and here we are waiting for a third movie. Let's hope it fares better than Deadpool 2.

Technically, Deadpool's made his first MCU appearance in a video with Korg reacting to Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy movie

Deadpool 3 will not film in 2021, according to Kevin Feige

Deadpool 3 will have an R rating, and the script is currently in development

Disney has released a series of upcoming Marvel movie release dates, with some movies getting firm dates and some dates getting tied to Marvel movies. So, while there is no firm date for Deadpool 3, we have a strong hunch, as production is set to start next year.

"[Deadpool 3] will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider. "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor.

"We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

This means 2023 is likely the release window, and so the open date of July 28, 2023 on the Disney/Marvel schedule makes sense.

That puts it after Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3's May 5, 2023 release, and Ant-man and The Wasp: Quantumania which is down for a February 17, 2023 release. Of course, when production starts, we're sure Marvel will give fans an updated timeline, so sit tight!

Deadpool 3 cast and crew

Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin are on board to write Deadpool 3. If you're a Bob's Burgers fan, you might recognise their names as they've been writing for the show for years. The sisters also co-wrote a number of the series' Thanksgiving episodes, including bangers like Turkey in a Can, and Dawn of the Peck, so we think they'll be able to capture the quintessential Deadpool essence.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

When it comes to the rest of the cast, Ryan Reynolds will be back as Wade Wilson/ Deadpool, and now that Vanessa isn't dead anymore, we'll hopefully see the two living out their relationship goals — meaning that Morena Baccarin will also be back.

We may see the surviving members of the X-Force meet up for a reunion, although Domino actress Zazie Beetz said just this March that she "would love to revive the role" but that she hadn't "had any specific conversations around [Deadpool 3]" at the time (via Digital Spy). We may also see Josh Brolin's Cable make a comeback.

We last saw Wade hanging out with Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna), and Colossus (Stefan Kapičić) so we imagine the trio will pop up in Deadpool 3. Russell (Julian Dennison) might also be a part of the team, and — if we're really lucky — so will Rob Delaney's Peter.

Deadpool 3 villain rumors

Marvel movie leaker Daniel Richtman (in a locked Patreon post) has reported that Jim Carrey has been in consideration to play the villain in Deadpool 3. No word yet as to who Carrey may play.

We Got This Covered claims that Madcap is one of the possible villains for Deadpool 3. The character breaks the fourth wall as much as Wade Wilson himself, so Carrey is an easy fit. That same report also claims that Madcap will team up with Typhoid Mary.

Deadpool 3 trailer speculation and first MCU appearance

With filming not having taken place yet, trailers are non-existent. There's no teaser images, or set photos, but the closest thing we've got is the Deadpool 2 post-credit scene to over-analyze. That said, we have the next best thing to a Deadpool trailer, Deadpool hanging out with Korg, making all kinds of jokes about Disney and Marvel movies, as well as Disney Plus.

At this point, we'd bet that the Deadpool 3 trailer isn't showing up until the winter of 2022 at the earliest. That said, don't expect it to go light on gore or innuendo just because it's coming from Disney. Kevin Feige told Collider that the film will have an R-rating.

Deadpool 2 saw Wade Wilson lose the love of his life, but thanks to Negasonic Teenage Warhead, he's able to go back and smooth out the wrinkles in the timeline to save Vanessa. More importantly, he saves Peter — arguably the best, and most useless member of the X-Force. Reynolds told Empire that the post-credits was initially going to be all about Peter, saying:

"We loved Rob Delaney's character. I love that [Deadpool] just completely ignores this marquee cast [the X-Force] that he could have saved, with useful and wonderful superheroes.

"I always felt it was important to save Peter, just because in the helicopter before we jump out skydiving I say to him, 'I'd never let anything happen to you, Sugar Bear'. I felt like that was a promise Wade made early on in the movie and it was nagging him, so he went back and got Peter.

"We can't afford half the other guys to bring them back, they have to remain dead. One in particular would be very expensive.”

Deadpool also swings by X-Men Origins: Wolverine to kill off that film's version of the character, before doing the world a solid and dispatching Ryan Reynolds himself as he holds the Green Lantern script in his hands.

Presumably Wade's meddling will carry over to the third movie because we'd all love to see Deadpool 3: Absolutely Peter come to fruition.